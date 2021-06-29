Covid-19: 55 more people die, 3,408 more infected in 19 dists

A total of 55 more people died of and 3,408 more have been infected with the coronavirus in 19 districts- 10 districts under Khulna Division and eight districts under Rajshahi Division, and Noakhali District, in two days.

KHULNA: A total of 30 more people died of and 1,464 more have been infected with the coronavirus in all 10 districts of Khulna Division on Monday.

With this, the total number of the virus cases rose to 53,631 in the division.

Death toll from the disease reaches 1,011 including highest 246 in Khulna, followed by 198 in Kushtia, 134 in Jashore, 86 in Chuadanga, 87 in Jhenidah, 81 in Bagerhat, 67 in Satkhira, 46 in Meherpur, 41 in Narail and 25 in Magura while 30 more fatalities were reported afresh on the day, said Dr Rasheda Sultana, divisional director of Health.

Of the deceased, nine were from Kushtia, six from Khulna, four from Jhenidah and Meherpur each, two from Chuadanga and Bagerhat each, and one from Satkhira, Narail and Jashore districts each.

The new daily infection figure also shows an almost increased compared to the previous day's figure on 1,202, said the health department sources.

Among the total infected, 36,978 people have, so far, been cured from the lethal virus with 363 new recoveries found on Monday morning, said Dr Rasheda, adding that a total of 6,745 infected patients are now undergoing treatment at different designated hospitals here.

Besides, all the positive cases for Covid-19 have, so far, been brought under necessary treatment while 53,938 were kept in isolation units of different hospitals for institutional supervision. Of them, 37,604 have by now been released.

On the other hand, 249 more people have been sent to home and institutional quarantine afresh while 152 others were released from isolation during the last 24 hours till 8am on Monday.

Of the total new positive cases, the highest 454 were detected in Jashore, followed by 311 in Khulna, 172 in Kushtia, 143 in Jhenidah, 124 in Bagerhat, 84 in Chuadanga, 75 in Meherpur, 53 in Narail, 26 in Satkhira and 22 in Magura districts of the division.

With the new detected patients, the district-wise break-up of the total virus cases now stands at 14,943 in Khulna, 11,779 in Jashore, 7,356 in Kushtia, 4,137 in Jhenidah, 3,300 in Satkhira, 3,183 in Bagerhat, 3,167 in Chuadanga, 2,581 in Narail, 1,676 in Meherpur and 1,509 in Magura districts of the division.

RAJSHAHI: A total of 23 more people died of and 1,845 more have been infected with the coronavirus in all eight districts of the division in two days.

Six more people died of coronavirus in the division in the last 24 hours till Monday morning.

With this, the total fatality cases from the virus rose to 832 here.

Meanwhile, some 883 more people have tested positive for the virus in all 8 districts in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of the virus cases to 53,762 in the division.

Divisional Director of Health Dr Habibul Ahsan Talukder confirmed the information on Monday.

Of the newly infected people, 323 are in Rajshahi, including 223 in the city, followed by 127 in Bogura, 95 in Natore, 85 in Pabna, 78 in Naogaon, 67 in Sirajganj, 65 in Joypurhat and 43 in Chapainawabganj districts.

Among the total infected, 38,317 people have, so far, been recovered from the virus till Monday morning and 5,774 are now undergoing treatment at different designated hospitals in the division.

Earlier, a total of 17 more people died of coronavirus in the division in the last 24 hours till Sunday morning.

With this, the total fatality cases from the virus rose to 826 here.

Meanwhile, 962 more people have contracted the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of the virus cases to 52,897 in the division.

Divisional Director of Health Dr Habibur Rahman confirmed the information on Sunday.

He said of the newly deceased, four were from Rajshahi, Natore and Bogura each, two from Chapainawabganj and Joypurhat each, and one in Naogaon districts.

Of the newly infected people, 325 are in Rajshahi, 135 in Pabna, 131 in Natore, 101 in Bogura, 73 in Sirajganj, 71 in Naogaon, 68 in Joypurhat and 58 in Chapainawabganj districts.

Among the total infected, 37,947 people have, so far, been recovered from the virus till Sunday morning while 5,600 are now undergoing treatment at different designated hospitals in the division.

NOAKHALI: Two more people died of coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours.

With this, the total fatality cases from the virus rose to 140 here.

Meanwhile, 99 more people have contacted the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total virus cases to 10,915 in the district.

Noakhali Civil Surgeon (CS) Dr Masum Iftekhar confirmed the information on Monday morning.

He said of the newly infected people, 12 are in Sadar, seven in Subarnachar, 29 in Begumganj, nine in Sonaimuri, six in Chatkhil, seven in Senbag, 16 in Companiganj, 12 in Kabirhat and one in Hatiya upazilas.

Among the total infected, 7,462 people have, so far, been recovered from the virus in the district.

The overall infection rate is 11.22 per cent and recovery rate is 68.36 per cent.

In the last 24 hours, 350 samples were tested in two coronavirus testing laboratories where 99 cases were reported with the positivity rate of 28.28 per cent, the CS added.





