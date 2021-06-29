Char Fasson Poura budget announced

CHAR FASSON, BHOLA, June 28: Char Fasson Municipality Mayor Md Morshed announced the budget of Tk 69.13 crore for the Fiscal Year 2021-22.

It was announced at the Char Fasson Municipality auditorium on Monday noon while civil society representatives, journalists, municipal councillors, and municipal officials were present.

The revenue income has been fixed Tk 10.02 crore while the development income has been shown Tk 58.10 crore.

Panel Mayors Mostahidul Haque Tanvir and Abdul Matin Mollah, and Councillors Akhtarul Alam Samu and Mizanur Rahman Manju, among others, were also present at that time.





