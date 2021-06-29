Youth electrocuted at Nandigram

NANDIGRAM, BOGURA, June 28: A young man was electrocuted in Nandigram Upazila of the district on Sunday noon.

Deceased Sweet Ahmed, 28, was the son of Mansur Hossain, a resident of Bijrul Village under Bhatgram Union in the upazila.

Local sources said Sweet came in contact with a live electric wire in the house at around 1:30pm while switching on an electric water pump, which left him dead on the spot. Bhatgram Union Parishad Chairman Abul Kalam Azad confirmed the incident.







