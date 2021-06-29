Raninagar road turns deplorable



The deplorable Abadpukur-Adamdighi Road in Raninagar Upazila. photo: observer

This is the only road for going to Adamdighi Upazila in Bogura via Abadpukur in Naogaon. But it has turned deplorable with holes on different points.

According to witnesses, the road experience accidents every day due to worse condition as well as stranded water.

In Raninagar Upazila, Abadpukur is known as a commercial area. For going to Naogaon, Bogura and other areas of the country from Abadpukur via Adamdighi, the road is only option. Over two lakh people of about 30 villages in these two upazilas use it. The 14 kilometre (km) road was entirely risky. The stretch of the road from Adamdighi to Kusambi was repaired before. It has brought some relief. But other stretch of the road is still very risky. This stretch is 8 km ranging from Kusambi Bazar to Raninagar Upazila. It is totally unusable.

The road stretch from Paroil Laskar crossing after Kusambi Bazar, south area of Paroil Bridge, Bogarbari Bazar, and some portions of Abadpukur are very worse. In these areas, accidents occur almost every day.

Commuters like Mostafiz Ahmed, Abdul Alim, Samiul Islam and others said, several years back Abadpukur-Adamdighi Road was repaired; but it was not followed later on; despite the risky condition, thousands of people and vehicles are using it.

According to them, the road is very important as the district's largest paddy haat is Abadpukurhat.

Raninagar Upazila Engineer Shah Md Shahidul Islam said, a repairing proposal under a project has been sent to the highest authority. After getting the approval, widening and repairing work will be started, he informed.







RANINAGAR, NAOGAON, June 28: Vehicle accidents on Abadpukur-Adamdighi Road is a common scenario almost every day.This is the only road for going to Adamdighi Upazila in Bogura via Abadpukur in Naogaon. But it has turned deplorable with holes on different points.According to witnesses, the road experience accidents every day due to worse condition as well as stranded water.In Raninagar Upazila, Abadpukur is known as a commercial area. For going to Naogaon, Bogura and other areas of the country from Abadpukur via Adamdighi, the road is only option. Over two lakh people of about 30 villages in these two upazilas use it. The 14 kilometre (km) road was entirely risky. The stretch of the road from Adamdighi to Kusambi was repaired before. It has brought some relief. But other stretch of the road is still very risky. This stretch is 8 km ranging from Kusambi Bazar to Raninagar Upazila. It is totally unusable.The road stretch from Paroil Laskar crossing after Kusambi Bazar, south area of Paroil Bridge, Bogarbari Bazar, and some portions of Abadpukur are very worse. In these areas, accidents occur almost every day.Commuters like Mostafiz Ahmed, Abdul Alim, Samiul Islam and others said, several years back Abadpukur-Adamdighi Road was repaired; but it was not followed later on; despite the risky condition, thousands of people and vehicles are using it.According to them, the road is very important as the district's largest paddy haat is Abadpukurhat.Raninagar Upazila Engineer Shah Md Shahidul Islam said, a repairing proposal under a project has been sent to the highest authority. After getting the approval, widening and repairing work will be started, he informed.