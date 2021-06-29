Video
BSF guns down Bangladeshi along Lalmonirhat border      
Home Countryside

4 minor children drown in two districts

Published : Tuesday, 29 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 127
Our Correspondents

Four minor children including twin brothers drowned in separate incidents in two districts- Cox's Bazar and Chapainawabganj, on Sunday.
UKHIA, COX'S BAZAR: Two minor children drowned in a canal in Ukhia Upazila of the district on Sunday afternoon.
The deceased were identified as Sumaia Akter, 8, daughter of Lal Mia, and Mohammad Fahim, 7, son of Saiyed Karim, residents of Ward No. 2 under Palangkhali Union in the upazila.
Local sources said the minors drowned in Dhamankhali Canal in the area while their family members were unaware of it.
Later, locals found their floating bodies on water at around 5pm and recovered those from the canal.
Local Union Parishad Chairman M Gafur Uddin confirmed the incident.
GOMASTAPUR, CHAPAINAWABGANJ: Two minor brothers drowned in a pond in Gomastapur Upazila of the district on Sunday noon.
The deceased were identified as Abdur Rahman, 3, and Abdullah, 3, sons of Shahidul Islam of Doshimoni Kathal Guchha Village under Sadar Union in the upazila. They were twin brothers.
Local and the deceased's family sources said the twins fell in a pond nearby the house at noon while they were playing beside it.
After searching, the family members found their bodies floating on water and recovered those from the pond.


