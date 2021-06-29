BANKING EVENTS

BANKING EVENTS

In presence of AB Bank President and Managing Director Tarique Afzal, AB Bank Head of Cards Asif Hasan and Walton Plaza Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Md. Rayhan exchanging documents after signing an agreement on behalf of their respective organizations at a ceremony held in the city recently. Under this agreement, AB Bank credit card holders will avail 15 per cent discount on Walton fridge, AC, TV, laptop, washing machines, micro wave oven and fan.Global Islami Bank (GIB) Managing Director Syed Habib Hasnat along with Additional Managing Director Md. Golam Sarwar and Kazi Mashiur Rahman Jayhad, Deputy Managing Director Ataus Samad and other high officials, virtually inaugurating its two new branches at Natun Bazar of Moheshkhali, Cox's Bazar and Rangpur Branch at Rangpur from Dhaka Office on Monday.