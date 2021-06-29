Video
Standard Bank holds anti-money loundering conference

Published : Tuesday, 29 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 99
Business Desk

Standard Bank Ltd (SBL) has organised a day-long Branch Anti Money Laundering Compliance Officers (BAMLCO) Conference 2021 at a virtual event recently. Senior executives/head of divisions and officials of concerned divisions of the bank participated in the conference along with 138 BAMLCOs of the bank, says a press release.
Head of Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU), Abu Hena Mohd. Razee Hassan graced the conference as the Chief Guest.
Highlighting the AML and CFT initiatives of the government, BFIU and international organizations, the Chief Guest spoke about the responsibilities of the bank as a reporting organization during his speech.
He welcomed the initiative of the bank for holding the conference and urged everyone present to remain aware and endeavor to contribute to the fight against money laundering and terrorist financing.
General Managers of BFIU, A.B.M Zahurul Huda and Md. Shawkatul Alam attended the event as the Special Guests.
Managing Director and CEO of Standard Bank Ltd., Khondoker Rashed Maqsood advised the BAMLCOs to strive further to mitigate the risk of ML and TF by complying with the regulatory instructions on AML and CFT.
Deputy General Manager, Muhammad Mohsin Hossaini, Joint Director, Md. Rokon-Uz-Zaman and Md. Jaynul Abedeen, Deputy Director of BFIU were the resource persons of the day-long conference. Additional Managing Director and CAMLCO of SBL, Md. Touhidul Alam Khan has moderated the whole conference.


