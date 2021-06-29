Islami Bank holds 38th AGM; approves 10% cash dividend



The 38th annual general meeting (AGM) of Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited (IBBL) was held Sunday on a virtual platform.The meeting approved a 10% cash dividend for shareholders and the financial statements of the bank for the year ended on December 31 last year, says a press release.IBBL Chairman Professor Md Nazmul Hassanpresided over the meeting, attended by IBBL Managing Director and CEO Mohammed Monirul Moula, IBBL Shariah Supervisory Committee Chairman Professor Mohammad Gias Uddin Talukdar, IBBL Deputy Managing Director and Company Secretary JQM Habibullah and shareholders.