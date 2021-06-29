Video
Tuesday, 29 June, 2021
Emirates announces incentive for SMEs

Published : Tuesday, 29 June, 2021
Business Correspondent

Small and Medium Enterprises will get a bonus of 10,000 Business Reward Points, the equivalent of one economy class return ticket to selected destinations in Europe, from UAE-based airline Emirates under a corporate loyalty programme.
The air company informed that small and medium-sized businesses would get the incentive after signing up for an account to Emirates' Business Rewards corporate loyalty programme from June 27 to July 27 next.
According to a press release of the airline, Emirates empowers small and medium-sized enterprises to get back into the skies and turn their travel budgets into rewards by debuting a Business Rewards.
The airline announced the incentive to mark UN Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Day and recognise their vital role regarding post-pandemic recovery.
Currently, over 20,000 small and medium-sized businesses have got registered in the Business Rewards programme of Emirates.
The registered businesses are getting a wide range of facility, which includes hassle-free enrolment, easier earning and redemptions, flexibilities on using points, upgrading opportunities and last-minute bookings.
"Emirates Business Rewards programme members are getting advantage of the airline's flexible booking policies, in addition to its multi-risk insurance cover," the press release said.
"Since the outset of the pandemic, Business Rewards programme members have got additional reassurance with extensions on the validity of their point if travel plans needed to be adjusted," it said.


