Razzaque for sustainable food security by raising output

Agriculture Minister Dr Muhammad Abdur Razzaque urged all, including officials, employees and scientists of the concerned ministries and agencies to make food security sustainable by increasing food production.

The minister made the call at the signing ceremony of the Annual Performance Agreement (APA) at the conference room of the Agriculture Ministry at the secretariat on Sunday. With Senior Secretary of Agriculture Ministry Md Mesbahul Islam in the chair, the meeting was attended by senior officials of the ministry and heads of departments and agencies.

The minister said the successes and achievements in the field of agriculture and food production in the last 12 years need to be maintained and accelerated.

The demand for food is increasing with the increase in population; he said adding that in this situation, food production needs to be increased by inventing more new varieties and technologies to meet future needs.

Mentioning that everyone will be brought under accountability, the minister further said that accountability of every officer-employee will be ensured and everyone's work will be properly evaluated.























