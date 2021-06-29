Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 29 June, 2021, 4:17 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest BSF guns down Bangladeshi along Lalmonirhat border      
Home Business

Agriculture subsidy to continue: Mannan

Published : Tuesday, 29 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 47
Business Correspondent

Planning Minister MA Mannan has said that the overall macroeconomic situation is by and large stable in the country despite the serious setback caused by COVID-19 pandemic.
He also said that income inequality and the trend of general inflation is now less than before, said a press release.
The Planning Minister recently said this while addressing as chief guest a virtual seminar titled "National Budget 2021-2022: Sustainable Development, Lives and Livelihood during COVID-19" on Sunday.
 Over 300 participants including researchers from local and international institutions, secretaries and other officials, vice chancellors of various universities, students, agronomists, and officials from different banks and financial institutions attended the programme.
Organized by Bangladesh Agricultural Economists Association (BAEA), former Bangladesh Bank Governor and "Bangabandhu Chair" Professor of Dhaka University Dr Atiur Rahman spoke as special guest.
Member of General Economics Division (GED) of the Planning Commission Dr Shamsul Alam (senior secretary) was chief discussant chaired by BAEA President Sajjadul Hassan.
Secretary General of BAEA Dr Mohammad Mizanul Haque Kajol made opening statement. Prof Dr Ismat Ara Begum and Dr Mohammad Jahangir Alam of Bangladesh Agricultural University, Mymensingh jointly presented the key-note paper. Md Nahid Sattar and Shakila Salam Shampa moderated it.
Reiterating the new budget as "business friendly", the Planning Minister said that efforts are on to decentralize the social safety net operations side by side the budget would be made more people-friendly.
Noting that there is lack of coordination to some extent in agricultural research  and researchers often could not spend the allotted fund for their researches, he said that the government is very much aware in this. "Subsidy will continue in agriculture," he added.
Prof Dr Atiur Rahman said that the budget has been framed taking aim at 70 percent of the poor adding that some eight lakh people would come afresh under the social safety net programmes in 112 sectors.
Praising the farsighted leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, he mentioned that the premier has been working relentlessly to materialize the dream of building "Sonar Bangla" as envisioned  by Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
Ruling out the possibility of soaring inflation due to the budget deficit, Dr Atiur Rahman said that the central bank is capable enough to deal with any such situation.
He highlighted the importance of the agriculture sector towards achieving economic prosperity and called for greater efforts to motivate the young educated youths in agriculture.
"It's indispensable to launch insurance schemes in animal husbandry, in haor and coastal agriculture." he added.
Dr Shamsul Alam said that the country is moving ahead as the ongoing Five Year Plan envisages ever greater budget size year after year.
He also termed this budget as "business friendly" at a time when the private sector contributes around 70-80 percent of the economy.
Terming this decade as an age of reforms, the GED member said necessary reforms and policy reviews are needed for successful implementation of the development plans.
He said although the per capita income has increased in recent times, but revenue collection is still not up to the expected level for which the proposed budget has encouraged investment through reducing taxes.
Dr Alam, however, opined that NBR should bring necessary reforms to increase further the tax-GDP ratio. He said that the main goal of the 8th Five Year Plan is Sustainable Development Goals and achieving the Vision 2021-2041. It aims at further alleviation of poverty to attain the goal of "zero poverty".


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENTS
Standard Bank holds anti-money loundering conference
Islami Bank holds 38th AGM; approves 10% cash dividend
Emirates announces incentive for SMEs
Razzaque for sustainable food security by raising output
Agriculture subsidy to continue: Mannan
‘Closed jute mills to reopen on lease basis under pvt management’
Stocks bounce back after a day of plunge


Latest News
Nasir, Omi get bail
Health Minister pays no heed to corruption: GM Quader
BSF guns down Bangladeshi along Lalmonirhat border
Budget is implementable, will take B'desh one step forward: PM
Deal signed with WB for $300m to boost rural economy
Closure of schools, colleges extended till Jul 31
Ashoka Youth venturer Yusuf Munna recognized by the Diana Award
Khulna sees highest 32 deaths, 1,367 cases
Khokon hits out at Taposh after bank account freeze
Nigerian nabbed for sneaking into country
Most Read News
Ferdausi Rahman - unique blend of dignity and devotion
28 more Covid deaths recorded in a day in Khulna division
Govt approved LNG purchase
32 individuals, organisations get Bangabandhu agriculture awardPM gives Agriculture Award to 32 individuals, organisations
Jashore’s weaving industry on the verge of extinction
No movement pass to be allowed from July 1: Cabinet secy
Let Teesta project help people survive
Ban on passenger transport movement from today
Massive blast in city kills three, injures 50 others
ECNEC likely to pass cost-cut-revised dredger purchase project
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft