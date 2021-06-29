Agriculture subsidy to continue: Mannan

Planning Minister MA Mannan has said that the overall macroeconomic situation is by and large stable in the country despite the serious setback caused by COVID-19 pandemic.

He also said that income inequality and the trend of general inflation is now less than before, said a press release.

The Planning Minister recently said this while addressing as chief guest a virtual seminar titled "National Budget 2021-2022: Sustainable Development, Lives and Livelihood during COVID-19" on Sunday.

Over 300 participants including researchers from local and international institutions, secretaries and other officials, vice chancellors of various universities, students, agronomists, and officials from different banks and financial institutions attended the programme.

Organized by Bangladesh Agricultural Economists Association (BAEA), former Bangladesh Bank Governor and "Bangabandhu Chair" Professor of Dhaka University Dr Atiur Rahman spoke as special guest.

Member of General Economics Division (GED) of the Planning Commission Dr Shamsul Alam (senior secretary) was chief discussant chaired by BAEA President Sajjadul Hassan.

Secretary General of BAEA Dr Mohammad Mizanul Haque Kajol made opening statement. Prof Dr Ismat Ara Begum and Dr Mohammad Jahangir Alam of Bangladesh Agricultural University, Mymensingh jointly presented the key-note paper. Md Nahid Sattar and Shakila Salam Shampa moderated it.

Reiterating the new budget as "business friendly", the Planning Minister said that efforts are on to decentralize the social safety net operations side by side the budget would be made more people-friendly.

Noting that there is lack of coordination to some extent in agricultural research and researchers often could not spend the allotted fund for their researches, he said that the government is very much aware in this. "Subsidy will continue in agriculture," he added.

Prof Dr Atiur Rahman said that the budget has been framed taking aim at 70 percent of the poor adding that some eight lakh people would come afresh under the social safety net programmes in 112 sectors.

Praising the farsighted leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, he mentioned that the premier has been working relentlessly to materialize the dream of building "Sonar Bangla" as envisioned by Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Ruling out the possibility of soaring inflation due to the budget deficit, Dr Atiur Rahman said that the central bank is capable enough to deal with any such situation.

He highlighted the importance of the agriculture sector towards achieving economic prosperity and called for greater efforts to motivate the young educated youths in agriculture.

"It's indispensable to launch insurance schemes in animal husbandry, in haor and coastal agriculture." he added.

Dr Shamsul Alam said that the country is moving ahead as the ongoing Five Year Plan envisages ever greater budget size year after year.

He also termed this budget as "business friendly" at a time when the private sector contributes around 70-80 percent of the economy.

Terming this decade as an age of reforms, the GED member said necessary reforms and policy reviews are needed for successful implementation of the development plans.

He said although the per capita income has increased in recent times, but revenue collection is still not up to the expected level for which the proposed budget has encouraged investment through reducing taxes.

Dr Alam, however, opined that NBR should bring necessary reforms to increase further the tax-GDP ratio. He said that the main goal of the 8th Five Year Plan is Sustainable Development Goals and achieving the Vision 2021-2041. It aims at further alleviation of poverty to attain the goal of "zero poverty".

























