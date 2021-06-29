Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 29 June, 2021, 4:16 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest BSF guns down Bangladeshi along Lalmonirhat border      
Home Business

‘Closed jute mills to reopen on lease basis under pvt management’

Published : Tuesday, 29 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53
Business Correspondent

Textiles and Jute Minister Golam Dastagir Gazi (Bir Protik) said closed mills under Bangladesh Jute Mills Corporation (BJMC) would be reopened soon on lease basis to private sector management.
"Closed mills of BJMC would be rented out to private sector on lease basis soon and retired workers will get job opportunities on priority basis  ," he said.
He made this disclosure while addressing the signing ceremony of 'Integrity Award, 2020-21' and Annual Performance Agreement (APA) of offices or agencies under the ministry for the next fiscal year 2021-22 at the secretariat on Sunday.
"The reopening of these mills will generate new employment opportunities for skilled and competent workers. All workers will be rehabilitated in phases," he added.
Secretary of the Ministry of Textiles and Jute Abdul Mannan, Additional Secretary Mohammad Abul Kalam, Heads of Offices and Agencies under the Ministry of Textiles and Jute were present.
Highlighting the importance of annual performance award the minister hoped that it will fix annual job and performance targets and help everyone toward a work-oriented culture.
"This will accelerate the work of building a modern prosperous Bangladesh under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina ," he said.
He also asked heads of all departments and agencies under the ministry to formulate demand based logical projects for the development of the textile and jute sector.
He urged all to play an effective role in restoring traditional glory of textile, silk,   and jute industries by making the activities of their respective organizations more dynamic.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENTS
Standard Bank holds anti-money loundering conference
Islami Bank holds 38th AGM; approves 10% cash dividend
Emirates announces incentive for SMEs
Razzaque for sustainable food security by raising output
Agriculture subsidy to continue: Mannan
‘Closed jute mills to reopen on lease basis under pvt management’
Stocks bounce back after a day of plunge


Latest News
Nasir, Omi get bail
Health Minister pays no heed to corruption: GM Quader
BSF guns down Bangladeshi along Lalmonirhat border
Budget is implementable, will take B'desh one step forward: PM
Deal signed with WB for $300m to boost rural economy
Closure of schools, colleges extended till Jul 31
Ashoka Youth venturer Yusuf Munna recognized by the Diana Award
Khulna sees highest 32 deaths, 1,367 cases
Khokon hits out at Taposh after bank account freeze
Nigerian nabbed for sneaking into country
Most Read News
Ferdausi Rahman - unique blend of dignity and devotion
28 more Covid deaths recorded in a day in Khulna division
Govt approved LNG purchase
32 individuals, organisations get Bangabandhu agriculture awardPM gives Agriculture Award to 32 individuals, organisations
Jashore’s weaving industry on the verge of extinction
No movement pass to be allowed from July 1: Cabinet secy
Let Teesta project help people survive
Ban on passenger transport movement from today
Massive blast in city kills three, injures 50 others
ECNEC likely to pass cost-cut-revised dredger purchase project
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft