‘Closed jute mills to reopen on lease basis under pvt management’

Textiles and Jute Minister Golam Dastagir Gazi (Bir Protik) said closed mills under Bangladesh Jute Mills Corporation (BJMC) would be reopened soon on lease basis to private sector management.

"Closed mills of BJMC would be rented out to private sector on lease basis soon and retired workers will get job opportunities on priority basis ," he said.

He made this disclosure while addressing the signing ceremony of 'Integrity Award, 2020-21' and Annual Performance Agreement (APA) of offices or agencies under the ministry for the next fiscal year 2021-22 at the secretariat on Sunday.

"The reopening of these mills will generate new employment opportunities for skilled and competent workers. All workers will be rehabilitated in phases," he added.

Secretary of the Ministry of Textiles and Jute Abdul Mannan, Additional Secretary Mohammad Abul Kalam, Heads of Offices and Agencies under the Ministry of Textiles and Jute were present.

Highlighting the importance of annual performance award the minister hoped that it will fix annual job and performance targets and help everyone toward a work-oriented culture.

"This will accelerate the work of building a modern prosperous Bangladesh under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina ," he said.

He also asked heads of all departments and agencies under the ministry to formulate demand based logical projects for the development of the textile and jute sector.

He urged all to play an effective role in restoring traditional glory of textile, silk, and jute industries by making the activities of their respective organizations more dynamic.























