Tuesday, 29 June, 2021, 4:16 PM
Home Business

Stocks bounce back after a day of plunge

Published : Tuesday, 29 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36
Business Correspondent

In the wake of fresh lockdown the country's stock market plunged on Sunday but a different picture emerged on Monday.
The day after the fall, the market sharply bounced back. Banks, financial institutions, engineering, power and energy sector companies played an important role in this rise.
Earlier, the government announced a seven-day lockdown from Monday and an all-out lockdown from July 1.
However, the government issued a notification regarding the lockdown on Sunday evening. According to this, all types of public transport will remain closed till Wednesday. However, rickshaws and goods vehicles will operate. All types of financial institutions including banks will remain open.
Meanwhile, the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC), the regulator of the country's capital market, has said that if the banks remain open, stock market transactions will continue in any case. The regulator also urged investors not to listen to rumors.
In this situation, trading in the stock market starts on Monday by increasing the share on sale and the unit prices of most companies up. As a result, the main index of the main stock market Dhaka Stock Exchange rose by about 20 points in the first minute of trading. This upward trend of the index continues till the end of the transaction.
As a result, at the end of the Monday's trading, the DSE's main index, DSEX, rose 33 points to 6,026 points. The DSE-30 index, which is made up of better companies selected from the other two indices, has risen by 8 points to 2,176 points. The DSE's Shariah index rose 7 points to 1,294 points.
Of the 31 banks listed on the stock market, the index rose for 22. On the contrary, the price has come down to four. And the prices of the five remain unchanged. Of the 23 listed financial institutions, prices of 18 rose and three declined. The prices of the two remain unchanged.
Meanwhile, prices of 231 companies listed in the stock increased, 108 come down and 33 remain unchanged.
Although the prices of most companies have gone up, the volume of transactions on the DSE has gone down. Tk1,328.49 crore were traded in the market during the day. The previous day's transaction was Tk 1, 740.18 crore.  As a result, transaction has decreased by Tk 411.69 crore.
Delta Life shares have been the most traded on the DSE in terms of money. Shares of the company worth Tk 136.59 crore were traded. Beximco, which is in the second place, had a turnover of Tk 48.63 crore. Queen South Textile is in the third place with a turnover of Tk 41.82 crore.
Besides, Malik Spinning, Dutch-Bangla Bank, Anwar Galvanizing, Ring Sign Textile, GBB Power, Alif Industries and Dragon Sweater are among the top 10 companies in terms of transactions on the DSE.
On the other hand, the overall price index CASPI of Chittagong Stock Exchange has increased by              79 points. The market turnover was Tk38. 55 crore  Of the 311 companies that took part in the trading  prices of 169 rose, prices of 108 declined and 34 remained unchanged.


Stocks bounce back after a day of plunge


