Tuesday, 29 June, 2021, 4:16 PM
latest BSF guns down Bangladeshi along Lalmonirhat border      
Walton appoints WFLP winners as Management Trainee Officers

Published : Tuesday, 29 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 21
Business Correspondent

WHIL's Managing Director Engineer Golam Murshed is addressing the Future Leaders Programme-2021 Grand Final.

The grand final of the 'Walton Future Leaders Program (WFLP)-2021' was held with awarding and recruiting the winners to the post of Management Trainee Officers (MTOs).
The newly appointed MTOs will lead Walton to be one of the best global electronics brands by 2030.
On Saturday (June 26, 2021), WFLP-2021's grand finale program was arranged at Walton Corporate Office in the capital with maintaining proper covid-19 hygiene and social distancing rules.
Walton Hi-Tech Industries Limited's Managing Director Engineer Golam Murshed handed over the crests and certificates to the awardees as chief guest. Meanwhile, he also handed over the MTOs appointment letters to them.
The function was also attended, among others, by Walton's Additional Managing Director Abul Bashar Hawlader, Deputy Managing Directors Nazrul Islam Sarker, Eva Rezwana, Amdadul Haque Sarker, Humayun Kabir and Shoyeb Hossain Nobel, Walton Plaza Trades' Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Mohammad Rayhan, Executive Directors SM Zahid Hasan, Col. (Retd.) S M Shahadat Alam (Retd), Yusuf Ali and Amin Khan, Chief Marketing Officer Firoj Alam, Walton AC Product's CEO Tanvir Rahman, Refrigerator's CEO Anisur Rahman Mallick, Home Appliance's CEO Al Imran, Executive Directors Shahjalal Hossain Limon and Rakib Uddin, Future Leaders Program's Project Director Tanvir Anjum and Deputy Project Director Mashharar Bhuiyan.
Congratulating and welcoming the newly appointed MTOs, Engineer Golam Murshed said, Walton's target is to become one of the best electronics brands in the world. That's why Walton set the 'Vision-Go Global 2030'. He hoped that the winners of the Future Leaders Program will lead the journey to make true.
Mashhara Bhuiyan said, a total of 26K contestants submitted their CVs to take part in the programme. Of them, 200 hundred contestants were scrutinized through case study, group discussion and viva etc. They participated in the finale and of them, 14 participants were selected for the recruitment. Walton took this initiative to select and recruit MTOs as future creative, talented and young leaders in its goal implementation.
Sources said, Walton has prepared a roadmap with a combination of long and short term plans to achieve the 'Vision-Go-Global 2030' set to be implemented by turn. The plans include a target to increase Walton product exports to US$35 million in 2021-22FY and US$1 billion in the following 2023-2024FY.
In a bid to achieve this target special emphasis has been placed on expanding export trades to developed world markets such as Europe, America and Australia. In addition to expanding its own brand business, Walton is also growing its export business as an OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer) by manufacturing products under brand names from around the world.
Preparation is going on to open branch offices in 6 countries. Walton products are currently exported to nearly 40 countries in Asia, the Middle East, Africa and Europe. Walton products are being exported to 10 countries in Europe including Germany, Poland, Greece, Netherlands, Spain, Italy and Romania.


