Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 29 June, 2021, 4:16 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest BSF guns down Bangladeshi along Lalmonirhat border      
Home Business

Xiaomi brings back smartphone Redmi Note 8

Published : Tuesday, 29 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 38
Business Desk

Xiaomi, Global technology leader, has brought back the Redmi Note 8 (2021) edition to Bangladesh, one of its best-selling devices in its class with massive upgrade to ensure peak performance, being inspired by its success in 2019.
The device  is scheduled to be available in three colour variants: Moonlight White, Neptune Blue and Space Black, from Tuesday across authorized Mi Stores, Partner Stores and Retail Channels in Bangladesh. The retail price is BDT 17,999 for the 4GB+64GB variant, says a press release.
Packed with killer features and a versatile 48MP camera, the Redmi Note 8 2021 edition brings Helio G85 coupled with Mali-G52 MP2 GPU for an all-round stellar performance
The set boasts a powerful MediaTek Helio G85 processor consisting of a Mali-G52 MP2 GPU and an octa-core CPU clocked up to 2GHz, offering an all-round stellar performance for daily usage. Meanwhile, it keeps all of the excellent features that made its predecessor so popular, including the versatile 48MP quad camera, a 6.3? FHD+ Dot Drop Display and a 4,000mAh high-capacity battery.
The new Redmi Note 8 (2021) is one of the first few devices in Bangladesh to feature the latest out-of-the-box MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11 update. Based on feedback from millions of customers worldwide, the latest version of MIUI 12.5 focuses on enhancing the overall user experience.
The device is powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 chipset that is designed for the ultimate gaming experience. The CPU gives the user a powerful performance that makes games run at the smoothest frame rate possible.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENTS
Standard Bank holds anti-money loundering conference
Islami Bank holds 38th AGM; approves 10% cash dividend
Emirates announces incentive for SMEs
Razzaque for sustainable food security by raising output
Agriculture subsidy to continue: Mannan
‘Closed jute mills to reopen on lease basis under pvt management’
Stocks bounce back after a day of plunge


Latest News
Nasir, Omi get bail
Health Minister pays no heed to corruption: GM Quader
BSF guns down Bangladeshi along Lalmonirhat border
Budget is implementable, will take B'desh one step forward: PM
Deal signed with WB for $300m to boost rural economy
Closure of schools, colleges extended till Jul 31
Ashoka Youth venturer Yusuf Munna recognized by the Diana Award
Khulna sees highest 32 deaths, 1,367 cases
Khokon hits out at Taposh after bank account freeze
Nigerian nabbed for sneaking into country
Most Read News
Ferdausi Rahman - unique blend of dignity and devotion
28 more Covid deaths recorded in a day in Khulna division
Govt approved LNG purchase
32 individuals, organisations get Bangabandhu agriculture awardPM gives Agriculture Award to 32 individuals, organisations
Jashore’s weaving industry on the verge of extinction
No movement pass to be allowed from July 1: Cabinet secy
Let Teesta project help people survive
Ban on passenger transport movement from today
Massive blast in city kills three, injures 50 others
ECNEC likely to pass cost-cut-revised dredger purchase project
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft