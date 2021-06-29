Xiaomi brings back smartphone Redmi Note 8

Xiaomi, Global technology leader, has brought back the Redmi Note 8 (2021) edition to Bangladesh, one of its best-selling devices in its class with massive upgrade to ensure peak performance, being inspired by its success in 2019.

The device is scheduled to be available in three colour variants: Moonlight White, Neptune Blue and Space Black, from Tuesday across authorized Mi Stores, Partner Stores and Retail Channels in Bangladesh. The retail price is BDT 17,999 for the 4GB+64GB variant, says a press release.

Packed with killer features and a versatile 48MP camera, the Redmi Note 8 2021 edition brings Helio G85 coupled with Mali-G52 MP2 GPU for an all-round stellar performance

The set boasts a powerful MediaTek Helio G85 processor consisting of a Mali-G52 MP2 GPU and an octa-core CPU clocked up to 2GHz, offering an all-round stellar performance for daily usage. Meanwhile, it keeps all of the excellent features that made its predecessor so popular, including the versatile 48MP quad camera, a 6.3? FHD+ Dot Drop Display and a 4,000mAh high-capacity battery.

The new Redmi Note 8 (2021) is one of the first few devices in Bangladesh to feature the latest out-of-the-box MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11 update. Based on feedback from millions of customers worldwide, the latest version of MIUI 12.5 focuses on enhancing the overall user experience.

The device is powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 chipset that is designed for the ultimate gaming experience. The CPU gives the user a powerful performance that makes games run at the smoothest frame rate possible.





















