

Synesis IT-AKR Tech JV signs MOU with Fisheries Ministry

Meanwhile MOFL has called on all to be more vigilant about protecting information responsibly while increasing the importance of using digital technology to improve the quality of life and make it easier for people to access services under the slogan "Digital Bangladesh".

The agreement was recently signed at the head office of the MOFL of the Government of Bangladesh.

Pulakesh Mondal Deputy Secretary (Fisheries Planning-2), Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock, and the Managing Director of Synesis IT, Shohorab Ahmed Chowdhury and the CEO of AKR Technologies Md. Ayub Hossain has signed the MoU On behalf of the respective organizations.

To accelerate digitalized services, under the agreement entitled "Integrated Digital Service Delivery Platform for the Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock (MOFL)", Synesis IT will work with AKR Technology to improve the quality of life and facilitate access to services.

They will also work to increase the importance of using digital technology as well as protecting information responsibly. The agreement was signed to operate 36 services. Synesis IT and AKR Technology will work as joint ventures under the MOFL Licensing, Registration, NOC, Certificate Management System, Sales and Distribution Management System, Training Management System, Professional Education and Management. At the same time this structure as a centralized system will reduce the process time and cost.

The Managing Director of Synesis IT, Shohorab Ahmed Chowdhury said: "This project will be completed with complete Bangladeshi technology and manpower which will further facilitate access to services."

The signing ceremony was also attended by Md. Towfiqul Arif, Additional Secretary (Planning), Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock (MOFL), Md. Golam Rabbani, Business Director, AKR Technology, Md Ziaur Rahman DGM, Synesis It Ltd. and many more.













A joint venture (JV) between Synesis IT and AKR Technology signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock (MOFL) for the development of life standard through access to services the slogan of "Digital Bangladesh."Meanwhile MOFL has called on all to be more vigilant about protecting information responsibly while increasing the importance of using digital technology to improve the quality of life and make it easier for people to access services under the slogan "Digital Bangladesh".The agreement was recently signed at the head office of the MOFL of the Government of Bangladesh.Pulakesh Mondal Deputy Secretary (Fisheries Planning-2), Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock, and the Managing Director of Synesis IT, Shohorab Ahmed Chowdhury and the CEO of AKR Technologies Md. Ayub Hossain has signed the MoU On behalf of the respective organizations.To accelerate digitalized services, under the agreement entitled "Integrated Digital Service Delivery Platform for the Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock (MOFL)", Synesis IT will work with AKR Technology to improve the quality of life and facilitate access to services.They will also work to increase the importance of using digital technology as well as protecting information responsibly. The agreement was signed to operate 36 services. Synesis IT and AKR Technology will work as joint ventures under the MOFL Licensing, Registration, NOC, Certificate Management System, Sales and Distribution Management System, Training Management System, Professional Education and Management. At the same time this structure as a centralized system will reduce the process time and cost.The Managing Director of Synesis IT, Shohorab Ahmed Chowdhury said: "This project will be completed with complete Bangladeshi technology and manpower which will further facilitate access to services."The signing ceremony was also attended by Md. Towfiqul Arif, Additional Secretary (Planning), Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock (MOFL), Md. Golam Rabbani, Business Director, AKR Technology, Md Ziaur Rahman DGM, Synesis It Ltd. and many more.