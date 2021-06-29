Video
Home Business

Daraz BD a catalyst for SME sector's full potentiality

Published : Tuesday, 29 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 106
Business Desk

Contributing to the development and sustainability of the Small and Medium Enterprises (SME) sector of the country has been of paramount importance for the country's leading online marketplace, Daraz Bangladesh (https://www.daraz.com.bd/).
Over the years, Daraz has implemented several programs to support the SME sector during the pandemic. Two of the significant initiatives out of the many are the Daraz Seller Moitree Programme and Seller Finance Programme, says a press release.
Under the Daraz Seller Moitree Programme, local marketplace sellers can avail the benefits of 0% commission for the first 30 days of being associated with the platform.
The sellers are given 24 hours of verification time if the proper documents are provided along with free packaging materials. In addition, they will also receive weekly training sessions, which will include necessary information regarding e-commerce and the procedure of navigating through Daraz's platform.
Daraz Seller Finance Programme acts as the bridge between the financial institution and its valued sellers. The program simplifies the application process and ensures that loans are received on a timely basis. Apart from these projects, Daraz is continuously implementing plenty of programmss every month to ensure that the SME sector of the country reaches its full potential.
On this occasion, Kamrul Hasan, Commercial Director, Seller Marketplace, Business Intelligence, Daraz Bangladesh, said: "The pandemic has affected businesses in all industries. As a result, organizations have to modify their operational activities to navigate the pandemic smoothly. While the giant companies have quickly adapted to the new change due to available resources and technology, but SMEs nationwide were immensely affected and tackled financial crisis.
"SMEs are critical for the growth of the economy, and thus, to help them navigate the crisis smoothly, Daraz Bangladesh brought two programs - Daraz Seller Moitree Program and Seller Finance Program. We aim to support and provide opportunities to the SME sector during these unprecedented times."


