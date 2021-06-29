

Akij Bakers unveils its premium biscuit brand Bakeman’s

At the beginning of the journey, Akij Bakers Ltd. brought the premium biscuit brand Bakeman's to the market with a combination of European technology and the best ingredients and the skillful efforts of world-class Bakemen, says a press release.

Bakeman's is available in 4 different flavors from the very beginning and will add different biscuits with exciting flavors and attractive packaging to its product range in order to fulfill the demand of its consumers in the future.

With time, people's daily needs have been changed. And due to that change, their daily food habit is also constantly changing. Everyone is in a rush these days, yet they are also gravitating toward healthier foods. At the same time, due to the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, the demand for packaged food is also increasing in Bangladesh just like the rest of the world. Since the beginning of its journey, Akij Bakers Ltd. have been delivering the best quality and best-in-class tasted products to its consumers across the country. Therefore, Akij Bakers is set to enter the biscuit category, one of the most popular packaged product markets, with Bakeman's.

Director of Akij Bakers Limited, Sk. Jamil Uddin said of Bakeman's auspicious journey, "Akij always talks about quality, because - the ordinary biscuits available in the market do not meet the needs of the consumers. Akij Bakers Ltd. have come up with a premium biscuit brand made from the best ingredients, the finest recipes and the latest automated machines of best-in-class technology in Europe with world-class Bakemen to turn consumers' wishes into reality."

Shafiqul Islam Tushar, Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) of Akij Bakers Ltd. said about Bakeman'smarketing and its impact on the market. "Many companies brag about meeting consumer demand nevertheless in reality, none put action to their words. We conclusively proclaim our commitment towards meeting all consumer demands."

Also in the inauguration event, Italian Ambassador to Bangladesh, Enrico Nunjiata was present virtually. Additionally, in this amazing event, senior officials of Akij Bakers Limited and many more were also present.

Since the inception of Akij Group at the hands of Sheikh Akij Uddin in 1950, the conglomerate have been moving forward fulfilling the needs of the people of Bangladesh at every turn.

Akij Group, along with its family of more than 70,000 members, have been working tirelessly to keep up with the expectation of its consumers. And in that journey, Akij Group have expanded its product lines across the borders of Bangladesh and today, all over the world.















