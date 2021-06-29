India's Ambala Railway Div sends maiden parcel train to Bangladesh

The Ambala Railway Division (ARD), for the first time in its history, sent a special parcel train beyond India's border to Benapole in Bangladesh with cotton yarn on Sunday, last.

Ambala, is a city and a municipal corporation in Ambala district in the state of Haryana, India, located on the border with the Indian state of Punjab and in proximity to both states capital Chandigarh.

This earned the division Rs 25.69 lakh for carrying 468 tonnes of freight in collaboration with mgX.com, a subsidiary of MGH Group, a Singapore-based shipping conglomerate, ARD officials told Indian media.

According to Hindustan Times this train, consisting of 20 parcel vans, was flagged off by Vivek Sharma, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager, Himanshu Pant, Director and CEO of MGH India, and other railway officials.

Sharma said that businessmen in and around Punjab and Haryana have been transporting commodities by road to Bangladesh in small quantities, which is costly for them.

"During the lockdown, they could not move goods by road. Then, railway staff and officials approached them and explained the transportation facilities by rail. To move the consignment by goods trains, it is mandatory for farmers and businessmen to mobilise the quantity in bulk," he said.

Officials in a statement said that each van was loaded with 430 cartons , weighing around 23 tonnes and the total weight carried by the special parcel express is around 468 Tonnes.

"MGH will be providing end-to-end transportation solution to its customers for exporting yarn, fabrics and FMCG goods from their respective factories across Ludhiana and Baddi to their buyers' factories in Bangladesh, including the customs clearance on both the sides of the border," a statement reads.













