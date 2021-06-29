Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 29 June, 2021, 4:15 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest BSF guns down Bangladeshi along Lalmonirhat border      
Home Business

BD seeks to buy non-basmati rice from India

Published : Tuesday, 29 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 109
Business Correspondent

Bangladesh has floated a tender to buy 50,000 tonnes of non-basmati rice from India, adding to the growing overseas demand for the commodity and raising hopes that this fiscal will be good for Indian rice exporters.
The rising overseas demand augurs well for the India's non-basmati rice trade," All India Rice Exporters Association (AIREA) Executive Director Vinod Kaul told Indian media.
He informed that Bangladesh is likely to buy the 50,000 tonnes of rice through the National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India (NAFED).
Kaul said demand from Africa and China for India's non-basmati rice is also strong, and that overall non-basmati rice exports could top last year's figures if the trend continues.
India saw a surge in farm exports in FY21, a pandemic year. The surge was driven by record-high sales of rice-13.9 million tonnes of non-basmati and 4.6 million tonnes of basmati - and sales of 2.08 million tonnes of wheat, a six-year high.
Africa accounted for 54% of India's $4.796-billion worth of non-basmati rice shipments in 2020-21.
"Even the demand from China continues to remain strong. If this trend continues, we will be able to achieve last year's non-basmati rice exports and may even cross it if demand from importing nations surges in the coming months," he told The Economic Times of India.
Indian non-basmati rice remains competitive in the world market, which is why the export demand is on the higher side. The price of Indian rice is in the $360 to $390 per tonne range compared with Thailand's $495 per tonne, Vietnam's $470 per tonne, and Pakistan's $440 per tonne.
Tirupati Agri Trade CEO Suraj Agarwal said: "West Bengal is one of the major states from where non-basmati rice is exported to Bangladesh. The latest order from Bangladesh will uplift the price of non-basmati rice in the state, where production has remained higher."


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENTS
Standard Bank holds anti-money loundering conference
Islami Bank holds 38th AGM; approves 10% cash dividend
Emirates announces incentive for SMEs
Razzaque for sustainable food security by raising output
Agriculture subsidy to continue: Mannan
‘Closed jute mills to reopen on lease basis under pvt management’
Stocks bounce back after a day of plunge


Latest News
Nasir, Omi get bail
Health Minister pays no heed to corruption: GM Quader
BSF guns down Bangladeshi along Lalmonirhat border
Budget is implementable, will take B'desh one step forward: PM
Deal signed with WB for $300m to boost rural economy
Closure of schools, colleges extended till Jul 31
Ashoka Youth venturer Yusuf Munna recognized by the Diana Award
Khulna sees highest 32 deaths, 1,367 cases
Khokon hits out at Taposh after bank account freeze
Nigerian nabbed for sneaking into country
Most Read News
Ferdausi Rahman - unique blend of dignity and devotion
28 more Covid deaths recorded in a day in Khulna division
Govt approved LNG purchase
32 individuals, organisations get Bangabandhu agriculture awardPM gives Agriculture Award to 32 individuals, organisations
Jashore’s weaving industry on the verge of extinction
No movement pass to be allowed from July 1: Cabinet secy
Let Teesta project help people survive
Ban on passenger transport movement from today
Massive blast in city kills three, injures 50 others
ECNEC likely to pass cost-cut-revised dredger purchase project
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft