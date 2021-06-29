Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 29 June, 2021, 4:15 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest BSF guns down Bangladeshi along Lalmonirhat border      
Home Business

Radisson Digital retains BASIS National ICT award

Published : Tuesday, 29 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 112
Business Correspondent

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi flanked by BASIS President Syed Almas Kabir handing over BASIS National ICT Awards in Dhaka on Sunday.

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi flanked by BASIS President Syed Almas Kabir handing over BASIS National ICT Awards in Dhaka on Sunday.

Radisson Digital Technologies has retained championship of BASIS National ICT Awards for second time for its contributions in big data analytics solutions.
The event was held differently this year amid pandemic and the recorded show aired on RTV on Sunday, said a handout of Radisson Digital.
Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi was the chief guest at the event while State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak was special guest on the occasion. From Basis Board, President Syed Almas Kabir and other directors were also present.
There were awarded 59 company and individuals in 36 categories this year. Earlier in 2017, the company clinched seven awards among 17 special honours at Bangladesh ICT Expo-2017. Radisson Digital Technologies Limited has been working in various sectors of the country including IT, ITES, BPO, Telecom, Health, Education and Engineering and Manpower outsourcing for over 15 years. Radisson Digital Chairman Delowar Hossain Faruk expressed gratitude to BASIS and technology sector for recognising individuals, students and businesses in Bangladesh for outstanding achievements in building a digital Bangladesh through the Awards.
Tele Analytics 2.0 is a one-stop solution for data analysis in the telecommunications industry. More than 1314 projects were submitted for BASIS National ICT Awards. Of these, 59 awards were given in 36 categories. The nominated projects are nominated for competition in the international arena, which also helps to highlight the wide potential of the IT sector in Bangladesh.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENTS
Standard Bank holds anti-money loundering conference
Islami Bank holds 38th AGM; approves 10% cash dividend
Emirates announces incentive for SMEs
Razzaque for sustainable food security by raising output
Agriculture subsidy to continue: Mannan
‘Closed jute mills to reopen on lease basis under pvt management’
Stocks bounce back after a day of plunge


Latest News
Nasir, Omi get bail
Health Minister pays no heed to corruption: GM Quader
BSF guns down Bangladeshi along Lalmonirhat border
Budget is implementable, will take B'desh one step forward: PM
Deal signed with WB for $300m to boost rural economy
Closure of schools, colleges extended till Jul 31
Ashoka Youth venturer Yusuf Munna recognized by the Diana Award
Khulna sees highest 32 deaths, 1,367 cases
Khokon hits out at Taposh after bank account freeze
Nigerian nabbed for sneaking into country
Most Read News
Ferdausi Rahman - unique blend of dignity and devotion
28 more Covid deaths recorded in a day in Khulna division
Govt approved LNG purchase
32 individuals, organisations get Bangabandhu agriculture awardPM gives Agriculture Award to 32 individuals, organisations
Jashore’s weaving industry on the verge of extinction
No movement pass to be allowed from July 1: Cabinet secy
Let Teesta project help people survive
Ban on passenger transport movement from today
Massive blast in city kills three, injures 50 others
ECNEC likely to pass cost-cut-revised dredger purchase project
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft