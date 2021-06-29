Radisson Digital retains BASIS National ICT award



Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi flanked by BASIS President Syed Almas Kabir handing over BASIS National ICT Awards in Dhaka on Sunday.

The event was held differently this year amid pandemic and the recorded show aired on RTV on Sunday, said a handout of Radisson Digital.

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi was the chief guest at the event while State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak was special guest on the occasion. From Basis Board, President Syed Almas Kabir and other directors were also present.

There were awarded 59 company and individuals in 36 categories this year. Earlier in 2017, the company clinched seven awards among 17 special honours at Bangladesh ICT Expo-2017. Radisson Digital Technologies Limited has been working in various sectors of the country including IT, ITES, BPO, Telecom, Health, Education and Engineering and Manpower outsourcing for over 15 years. Radisson Digital Chairman Delowar Hossain Faruk expressed gratitude to BASIS and technology sector for recognising individuals, students and businesses in Bangladesh for outstanding achievements in building a digital Bangladesh through the Awards.

Tele Analytics 2.0 is a one-stop solution for data analysis in the telecommunications industry. More than 1314 projects were submitted for BASIS National ICT Awards. Of these, 59 awards were given in 36 categories. The nominated projects are nominated for competition in the international arena, which also helps to highlight the wide potential of the IT sector in Bangladesh.



















