Tuesday, 29 June, 2021, 4:14 PM
Home Business

Govt domestic borrowing fell by 56.42pc to Tk 32,508 cr in July-April

Published : Tuesday, 29 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 140
Business Correspondent

The government's net domestic borrowing fell by 56.42 per cent or Tk 42,084.2 crore year-on-year in the July-April of the outgoing fiscal 2020-2021 amid slow spending for implementation of annual development programme (ADP)
Bangladesh Bank (BB) data showed the government's net borrowing from the domestic sources was Tk 32,508 crore in the July-April period of FY21 against Tk 74,592.2 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal year.
Finance ministry officials said that the government usually borrows from domestic and foreign sources to offset budgetary deficit for the implementation of the budget.
As the implementation of the budget and especially the ADP was significantly low, government borrowing from domestic sources was also low, they said. The government data showed that it implemented only 49 per cent of Tk 2,08,025 crore revised annual development programme in fiscal  2020-2021.
BB executive director (research) Md Habibur Rahman, however, expected that the government spending against implementation of ADP and its borrowing from domestic sources would increase when the data for the entire fiscal year would be available.
'The government's spending usually increases significantly in the last couple of months,' he said adding ADP implementation nowadays was however largely connected with the coronavirus situation.
How the coronavirus situation develops is a major issue in this regard, he said. In FY21, the government's initial borrowing target was Tk 1,09,983 crore from banking sector which was however upward revised later to Tk 1,15,052 crore.
The actual borrowing in first 10 months of FY21 was however only 28.25 per cent of the revised budgetary target. The central bank data also showed net sales of national savings certificates (NSC) reached Tk 34,728.6 crore in the July-April period.
The net sale was Tk 14,728.6 crore from the government's initial target and Tk 4,426.6 crore higher than the revised budget. The government's initial target was to borrow Tk 20,000 crore against the sales of NSCs but the target was revised later to Tk 30,302 crore.
Besides borrowing against sales of NSCs, the government's initial projection was to borrow Tk 84,980 crore from the banking system and the target was later revised to Tk 79,749 crore.
Instead of taking fresh loans, the government repaid Tk 4,207.4 crore of its previous bank loans as there was very little need for money during the period mainly due to the heavy sales of NSCs and excess money in its hands.
Apart from the NSCs sales, the government, by April of FY21, borrowed Tk 4,000 crore by issuing Bangladesh Government Investment Sukuk bond. It raised another Tk 4,000 crore from sale of Sukuk bond in June.
To offset the budget deficit, the government in the budget for FY21 had projected to borrow Tk 80,954 crore from foreign sources. Against a revised budget of Tk 5,38,983 crore, it had projected borrowing of  Tk 1,85,987 crore from domestic and overseas sources.


