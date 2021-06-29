Video
‘Advanced countries using Covid vaccine as political tool’

Published : Tuesday, 29 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 159
Business Correspondent

Planning Minister M A Mannan said advanced countries are using corona vaccines as a political tool. Some stocked up vaccines more than they would need, which is not acceptable, he said.
The minister was speaking as chief guest at an International webinar on Covid-19 Impact on SMEs and SMPs: The Bangladesh Perspective on Sunday. He said Covid-19 has been a very painful experience for the people working in the informal sectors.
He said a large number of small wage earners lost their jobs immediately after the pandemic broke out. The government has taken many initiatives including announcing a stimulus package sized about four per cent of the country's GDP.
He further added that the government did very well in terms of containing death and infections in comparison with our neighboring countries.
The Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of Bangladesh (ICMAB) organized the event. International Federation of Accountants (IFAC) President Alan Johnson and South Asian Federation of Accountants (SAFA) President  A. K. M. Delwer Hussain were present as special guests.
Dr. Md. Salim Uddin FCA, FCMA, Professor, University of Chittagong and Chairman of HBFC were keynote speakers. ICMAB President Abu Bakar Siddique FCMA presided over the webinar.
Abu Sayed Md. Shaykhul Islam Past President and present Council Member of ICMAB; CA, Satish Kumar Gupta, Chairman, Small & Medium Parctices Committee, SAFA;CA, Sanjeev Singhal, Chairman, Committee for Members in Practice, ICAI joined the webinar as Speakers. Members of SAFA, CAPA and IFAC holding responsible positions in different national and international organizations at home and abroad participated in the Webinar as participants.
Alan Johnson said countries and organizations need to collaborate to face the rapid changes happening due to Covid-19.  He said this is clearly a lesson we all can learn from the ongoing Covid-19 crisis.
SAFA president A. K. M. Delwer Hussain said MSMEs are key driver of the country's economy. He said Covid-19 hit all walks of life, MSMEs get the hardest pinch.
ICMAB President Abu Bakar Siddique said SMEs are the bloodline of Bangladesh's economy creating employment for 7.8 million people directly and providing livelihood for 31.2 million.
SMEs need to be uplifted so that the sector can generate quality employment. SMEs can be the engine for economic growth and employment generation after the Covid-19 crisis, but it all depends on effective and visionary response by the government - Bangladesh's long-term aspirations depend on it.
ICMAB Vice President Md. Mamunur Rashid made the opening statement and ICMAB Secretary Kazi Muhammad Ziauddin offered the closing remarks. ICMAB Council Member Imtiaz Alam conducted the webinar.


