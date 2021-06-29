Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 29 June, 2021, 4:14 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest BSF guns down Bangladeshi along Lalmonirhat border      
Home Foreign News

US strikes kill Iran-backed fighters in Iraq, Syria

Published : Tuesday, 29 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 126

BEIRUT, June 28: US air strikes against Iran-backed armed groups on the Syrian-Iraqi border killed at least seven fighters overnight into Monday, sparking immediate calls for revenge and fears of a new escalation between Washington and Tehran.
The second such raid on pro-Iran targets since US President Joe Biden took office, described by the Pentagon as "retaliatory", came despite faltering efforts to revive a key deal over Iran's nuclear programme.
US defence spokesman John Kirby said in a statement that three military facilities used by Iran-backed militia had been hit -- two in Syria and one in Iraq.
Kirby said that the targets had been used by "Iran-backed militias that are engaged in unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) attacks against US personnel and facilities in Iraq."
Kataeb Hezbollah and Kataeb Sayyid al-Shuhada, two Iraqi armed factions with close ties to Tehran, were among the "several Iran-backed militia groups" that had used the facilities, Kirby said.
US interests in Iraq, where 2,500 American troops are deployed as part of an international coalition to fight the jihadist Islamic State group, have been targeted in more than 40 attacks this year.
The vast majority have been bombs against logistics convoys, while 14 were rocket attacks including some claimed by pro-Iran factions hoping to pressure Washington into withdrawing all its troops.
"Given the ongoing series of attacks by Iran-backed groups targeting US interests in Iraq, the president directed further military action to disrupt and deter such attacks," Kirby said.
"Specifically, the US strikes targeted operational and weapons storage facilities at two locations in Syria and one location in Iraq, both of which lie close to the border between those countries," he added.    -AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
US strikes kill Iran-backed fighters in Iraq, Syria
India probes ‘drone attack’ at Jammu air base
Suu Kyi’s trial to overrun as prosecution needs more time
Curbs reimposed in Moscow, as Asia-Pacific outbreaks flare
Church bomb blast wounds two in eastern DR Congo
PM Modi urges India to get Covid-19 shots amid Delta variant concerns
In France’s military, Muslims find a tolerance that is elusive elsewhere
Sydney and Darwin in lockdown as C-19 cases pop up across Australia


Latest News
Nasir, Omi get bail
Health Minister pays no heed to corruption: GM Quader
BSF guns down Bangladeshi along Lalmonirhat border
Budget is implementable, will take B'desh one step forward: PM
Deal signed with WB for $300m to boost rural economy
Closure of schools, colleges extended till Jul 31
Ashoka Youth venturer Yusuf Munna recognized by the Diana Award
Khulna sees highest 32 deaths, 1,367 cases
Khokon hits out at Taposh after bank account freeze
Nigerian nabbed for sneaking into country
Most Read News
Ferdausi Rahman - unique blend of dignity and devotion
28 more Covid deaths recorded in a day in Khulna division
Govt approved LNG purchase
32 individuals, organisations get Bangabandhu agriculture awardPM gives Agriculture Award to 32 individuals, organisations
Jashore’s weaving industry on the verge of extinction
No movement pass to be allowed from July 1: Cabinet secy
Let Teesta project help people survive
Ban on passenger transport movement from today
Massive blast in city kills three, injures 50 others
ECNEC likely to pass cost-cut-revised dredger purchase project
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft