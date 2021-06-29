Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 29 June, 2021, 4:14 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest BSF guns down Bangladeshi along Lalmonirhat border      
Home Sports

Sancho wants to emerge from shadows

Published : Tuesday, 29 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 98

LONDON, JUNE 28: England forward Jadon Sancho has vowed to seize his chance if he is finally thrust into action against Germany in Tuesday's Euro 2020 last 16 showdown.
Regarded as one of Europe's brightest young stars, Sancho is expected to make a blockbuster move from Borussia Dortmund to Manchester United before the start of next season.
But that pedigree is yet to convince England manager Gareth Southgate to turn Sancho loose at the European Championship.
The 21-year-old has played just six minutes in the tournament so far, with that brief substitute appearance coming in England's final Group D game against the Czech Republic.
Sancho has found himself behind Phil Foden, Raheem Sterling, Jack Grealish and Marcus Rashford in Southgate's pecking order for the wide forward roles either side of captain Harry Kane.
But, although unbeaten England advanced to the last 16 as group winners, they are yet to catch fire up front.
Sterling has scored England's only two goals so far, leading to questions about Southgate's decision to leave Sancho languishing on the bench for long periods. Having been given a brief cameo against the Czechs, Sancho is desperate for a prolonged piece of the action against Germany.
"It was definitely special to get my first minutes in the game," Sancho told the official England podcast.
"It's something that I will never forget and definitely, hopefully I can get more minutes in games to come and just take my time when I get my chance to play. I'll show everyone what I can do."    -AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Sancho wants to emerge from shadows
Czechs upset 10-man Netherlands to reach Euro 2020 quarter-finals
Bale rules out retirement with World Cup in mind
Japan Olympic chief says 'no way' to ensure zero virus cases
Belgium to oust Portugal and Ronaldo from Euro 2020
Ecuador hold Brazil to reach Copa America quarters
Morgan tips Mills to challenge for England T20 WC place
South Africa win over West Indies in second T20


Latest News
Nasir, Omi get bail
Health Minister pays no heed to corruption: GM Quader
BSF guns down Bangladeshi along Lalmonirhat border
Budget is implementable, will take B'desh one step forward: PM
Deal signed with WB for $300m to boost rural economy
Closure of schools, colleges extended till Jul 31
Ashoka Youth venturer Yusuf Munna recognized by the Diana Award
Khulna sees highest 32 deaths, 1,367 cases
Khokon hits out at Taposh after bank account freeze
Nigerian nabbed for sneaking into country
Most Read News
Ferdausi Rahman - unique blend of dignity and devotion
28 more Covid deaths recorded in a day in Khulna division
Govt approved LNG purchase
32 individuals, organisations get Bangabandhu agriculture awardPM gives Agriculture Award to 32 individuals, organisations
Jashore’s weaving industry on the verge of extinction
No movement pass to be allowed from July 1: Cabinet secy
Let Teesta project help people survive
Ban on passenger transport movement from today
Massive blast in city kills three, injures 50 others
ECNEC likely to pass cost-cut-revised dredger purchase project
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft