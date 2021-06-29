Video
Czechs upset 10-man Netherlands to reach Euro 2020 quarter-finals

Published : Tuesday, 29 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM

Netherlands' forward Memphis Depay (L) fights for the ball with Czech Republic's midfielder Alex Kral during the UEFA EURO 2020 round of 16 football match between the Netherlands and the Czech Republic at Puskas Arena in Budapest on June 27, 2021. photo: AFP

BUDAPEST, JUNE 28: The Czech Republic reached the Euro 2020 quarter-finals Sunday after stunning the 10-man Netherlands 2-0 in Budapest thanks to second-half strikes by Tomas Holes and Patrik Schick.
The goals, a header by Holes and a clinical finish by Schick, arrived after Matthijs de Ligt was sent off in the 55th minute, and secured the efficient Czechs a deserved berth in the last eight against Denmark in Baku on July 3.
Netherlands coach Frank de Boer, who said winning the tournament was his objective, was left to rue his misfiring side's failure to land a shot on target in a tense and often niggly encounter. "You have to take your chances at this level, and we didn't today, it wasn't good enough, the players did not reach their usual level," said De Boer.
Having emerged as Group C winners with a 100 percent record after playing all three of their games in Amsterdam, the fancied Dutch were on the road for the first time in the tournament.
Roared on by boisterous ranks of orange-clad fans in a packed Puskas Arena, the only Euro 2020 venue not to limit stadium capacity as an anti-coronavirus precaution, it was the Oranje who dominated the opening exchanges.
On eight minutes a floated cross by Danny Blind evaded Tomas Vaclik in the Czech goal but De Ligt's header across the goalmouth was sliced well wide by Memphis Depay.
Then Denzel Dumfries, raiding on both wings, was released on the left soon after but, with Vaclik again flailing, couldn't direct his header into the open goal.
But after soaking up the early pressure Jaroslav Silhavy's well-organised outfit, who qualified from Group D as one of the four best third-placed sides, began posing threats of their own with a series of dangerous counter-attacks. Tomas Soucek, who took over the captain's armband from the injured Vladimir Darida, glanced a dangerous header just wide at full stretch midway through the period.
Then Antonin Barak, fed by Lukas Masopust, blasted a left-footed effort high and wide when through on goal approaching the break. Early in the second half the advantage swung decisively toward the Czechs when De Ligt was shown a red card after a VAR review, moments after Donyell Malen burst clean through at the other end only to be denied by Vaclik.
Bayer Leverkusen striker Schick, scorer of all three Czech goals in the group stage, had put the Juventus defender under pressure, prompting him to blatantly knock the ball away with his hand to deny a goalscoring opportunity.     -AFP


