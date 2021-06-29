Bale rules out retirement with World Cup in mind

LONDON, JUNE 28: Gareth Bale has ruled out speculation he could have played his last match for Wales or even retire from football.

The Welsh captain walked out of a TV interview after Saturday's 4-0 defeat to Denmark ended his side's run at Euro 2020 in the last 16.

Bale said at the end of his one-season loan spell at Tottenham from Real Madrid last month that he knows where his future lies, but claimed it would "cause chaos" if he revealed it before the European Championship.

However, he quashed rumours that could be retiring from the sport as he set his sights on Wales' first appearance at a World Cup since 1958.

"I want to continue to play," Bale told Welsh TV channel S4C shortly after terminating a previous interview when asked about his international future. -AFP





