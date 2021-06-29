Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 29 June, 2021, 4:13 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest BSF guns down Bangladeshi along Lalmonirhat border      
Home Sports

Morgan tips Mills to challenge for England T20 WC place

Published : Tuesday, 29 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 106

Morgan tips Mills to challenge for England T20 WC place

Morgan tips Mills to challenge for England T20 WC place

SOUTHAMPTON, JUNE 28: England captain Eoin Morgan believes the "outstanding" Tymal Mills can force his way into the squad for October's Twenty20 World Cup where there are only currently "half a dozen guys nailed down" so far.
Fast bowler Mills, a T20 specialist owing to a congenital back condition, is making something of a comeback after injuries that have interrupted his career since his last England appearance in February 2017.
The Sussex left-arm quick, who can top speeds of 90 mph, will also have a chance to make his case in the inaugural edition of the Hundred, where the 28-year-old will be representing Southern Brave.
"If everybody was fit, I don't think there are many nailed down," said Morgan, speaking after England's 3-0 T20 series win over Sri Lanka, completed in Southampton on Saturday.
"There's probably half a dozen guys nailed down. There's a significant period of time.
"There are guys playing in the Hundred like Tymal Mills who could easily present a case."
Morgan, England's captain when they won the 2019 50-over World Cup, added: "He is an outstanding bowler, and we've always been in communication with him, wanting him to get fit, play as much cricket as possible, and leave him alone until the World Cup comes.
"Playing for Sussex, given the journey that he's been on, on a regular basis, is way better for him than trying to get fit for sporadic T20 series through the year."
England overwhelmed Sri Lanka despite Jos Buttler missing the final two matches because of a small tear in his right calf.
The injury will keep the limited-overs vice-captain out of action during the three-match one-day international series between the sides, starting at Chester-le-Street on Tuesday.
Wicketkeeper-batsman Buttler's injury means he is doubtful for three ODIs and three T20s against Pakistan next month.
England will also want multi-format star Buttler involved in a five-Test series at home to India starting in August, the T20 World Cup and the subsequent Ashes tour of Australia
"Calves are sometimes difficult to come back with, it depends how they present themselves in the first week, so we'll be constantly monitoring that," said Morgan.
"Certainly at the moment, it's not a priority that Jos is 100 percent fit for the white-ball stuff that we're coming through -- given the cricket he has coming up with Tests, T20 World Cup and a possible Ashes down the line. I think there are other priorities that he needs
to be fit for."     -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Sancho wants to emerge from shadows
Czechs upset 10-man Netherlands to reach Euro 2020 quarter-finals
Bale rules out retirement with World Cup in mind
Japan Olympic chief says 'no way' to ensure zero virus cases
Belgium to oust Portugal and Ronaldo from Euro 2020
Ecuador hold Brazil to reach Copa America quarters
Morgan tips Mills to challenge for England T20 WC place
South Africa win over West Indies in second T20


Latest News
Nasir, Omi get bail
Health Minister pays no heed to corruption: GM Quader
BSF guns down Bangladeshi along Lalmonirhat border
Budget is implementable, will take B'desh one step forward: PM
Deal signed with WB for $300m to boost rural economy
Closure of schools, colleges extended till Jul 31
Ashoka Youth venturer Yusuf Munna recognized by the Diana Award
Khulna sees highest 32 deaths, 1,367 cases
Khokon hits out at Taposh after bank account freeze
Nigerian nabbed for sneaking into country
Most Read News
Ferdausi Rahman - unique blend of dignity and devotion
28 more Covid deaths recorded in a day in Khulna division
Govt approved LNG purchase
32 individuals, organisations get Bangabandhu agriculture awardPM gives Agriculture Award to 32 individuals, organisations
Jashore’s weaving industry on the verge of extinction
No movement pass to be allowed from July 1: Cabinet secy
Let Teesta project help people survive
Ban on passenger transport movement from today
Massive blast in city kills three, injures 50 others
ECNEC likely to pass cost-cut-revised dredger purchase project
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft