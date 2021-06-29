Video
Tuesday, 29 June, 2021, 4:13 PM
Sports

South Africa win over West Indies in second T20

Published : Tuesday, 29 June, 2021

Chris Gayle (C) of West Indies walks off the field dismissed by Kagiso Rabada (L) of South Africa during the 2nd T20I between West Indies and South Africa at Grenada National Cricket Stadium, Saint George's, Grenada, on June 27, 2021. photo: AFP

ST. GEORGE'S, JUNE 28: South Africa's spinners starred as they rebounded from a hammering in the first encounter of the five-match T20 International series to defeat the West Indies by 16 runs in the second fixture at the National Cricket Stadium in Grenada on Sunday.
Defending what appeared to be another modest total of 166 for seven, George Linde and Tabraiz Shamsi combined for three vital wickets in eight economical overs to limit the home side to 150 for nine in reply.
It leaves the series locked at 1-1 going into the third match at the same venue on Tuesday.
Opening batsman Andre Fletcher top-scored for the home side with 35 but it was a late assault by Fabian Allen, who smashed five sixes in 34 off just 19 balls, which caused the only anxiety for Temba Bavuma's team.
With 36 required off the final over from Lungi Ngidi, Allen crashed sixes off the first two balls.
However the pacer held his nerve and dismissed the danger man to put smiles back on South African faces after they saw the West Indies top-order power-hitters at their best in the first match a day earlier when they reached a target of 161 with five overs to spare for the loss of only two wickets.
Linde, who earned the man of the match award and dismissed Nicholas Pooran and Andre Russell for final figures of two for 19, said his team's performance in the first match forced them to take a hard look at themselves.
"It was about getting back to basics because we know we could have done a lot better in that first match," said the left-arm orthodox spinner.
"It was surprising for me the amount of spin I was able to get from the pitch today. I have to give a lot of credit to Shamsi. He was outstanding again today for us."
Shamsi's wrist-spin accounted for West Indies captain Kieron Pollard through four testing overs in which he conceded 16 runs.
It was their efforts which deprived the Caribbean side's vaunted batting line-up from developing any momentum in the vital middle overs of their innings.
Earlier, Obed McCoy's pace variations proved a handful for the South Africa who faltered after a bright start from openers Reeza Hendricks (42) and Quinton de Kock (26), who raced along at better than ten runs per over before they were separated in the seventh over with the score on 73.
At 95 for one halfway through the innings South Africa were well poised for a total closer to the 200-run mark.    -AFP


