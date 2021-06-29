Video
BSF guns down Bangladeshi along Lalmonirhat border      
Sports

Bashundhara maintain winning-run in women's football

Published : Tuesday, 29 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 138

A moment of the match between Bashundhara Kings and FC Brahmanbaria in the Women's Football League on Monday at Birshreshtha Shaheed Sepoy Mohammad Mostafa Kamal Stadium, Kamalapur. photo: BFF

Defending champions Bashundhara Kings maintained their winning-run in the Women's Football League when they dumped FC Brahmanbaria by 6-0 goals in the one-sided affairs held on Monday at Birshreshtha Shaheed Sepoy Mohammad Mostafa Kamal Stadium in the city's Kamalapur.
In the day's match, striker Krishna Rani Sarkar and Sawpna scored twice each while striker Sabina Khatun and Sultana supported them with a lone goal apiece for Bashundhara, who took a 3-0 lead at the breather.
Goal machine Sabina Khatun, who set a new landmark in her previous match, completing 101 goals in her domestic club's career, opened an account early in the 6th minute.
Forward Krishna Rani doubled the lead for Bashundhara in the 18th minute and she further widened the team's margin scoring her second and third goal for Kings in the 21st minute of the match.
After resumption,  Swapna joined the party  scoring the fourth goal for Kings in the 49th minute while Sultana further increased the margin scoring the fifth goal for Kings in the 89th minute of the match.
Swapna completed the winners' tally scoring her second and sixth goal for Kings in the 90+3rd minute of the match. FC Brahmanbaria were totally off-colored.  
Bashundhara Kings clearly dominated the entire proceeding and notched their deserving victory on the day while    
Bashundhara Kings will play their next match against Ataur Rahman Bhuiyan College Sporting Club on Friday (July 2) at 7 pm following the match between FC Brahmanbaria and Cumilla United Club at 4 pm. Both the matches will be held at the same venue.
Tuesday's matches: Suddopuskorini Jubo Sporting Club vs Cumilla United Club (2.15 pm) and Nasrin Sports Academy vs Jamalpur Kacharipara Akados (4.15 pm).     -BSS


