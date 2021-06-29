Baufal Chairman Shahin suspended for marrying  under-aged girl

Md Shahin Hawlader, Chairman of Konakdia Union Parishad No. 6 of Baufal upazila of Patuakhali district, has been suspended for marrying an under-aged girl by misusing his power.

Shahin Hawlader married Nazneen Akhter, who is only 14 years 2 months 14 days old.

As per the law of the Local Government (Union Parishad) Act, 2009, he has been suspended.

At the same time, he has been directed to send his reply to the local government department through the concerned deputy commissioner within 10 working days of receiving the letter as to why he will not be finally removed.

The Chairman married the girl on June 25 but the girl divorced him after the news of the wedding was published.

