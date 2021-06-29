Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 29 June, 2021, 4:12 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest BSF guns down Bangladeshi along Lalmonirhat border      
Home Back Page

President Parade of 78 BAFA Course held at Jashore

Indian Air Chief as chief guest hands over certificates to cadets

Published : Tuesday, 29 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 112
Staff Correspondent

The President Parade of 78 BAFA (Bangladesh Air Force Academy) Course of Bangladesh Air Force (BAF) was held at Jashore BAF Academy parade ground on Monday, according to an ISPR press release.
Indian Air Force Chief Marshal Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria attended the ceremony as chief guest, reviewed the smartly turned-out parade and took salute at the impressive march past, and handed over trophy, certificates and flying badges to the cadets.
Officer Cadet Mirza Hammad Bin Shihab was presented with the coveted "Sword of Honour" for his best all round performance in No 78 BAFA Course and Officer Cadet Md  Sakib Ehsan received "Birsreshtho Matiur Rahman Trophy" for his best performance in Flying Training in No 78 BAFA Course. Officer Cadet Sumaita Zaman Nehar received "Chief of Air Staff Trophy" for his best all round performance in No 78 BAFA Course (Ground Branch). Officer Cadet Mirza Hammad Bin Shihab was presented "Commandants Trophy" for his best performance  in  General Service  Training  in  No  78  BAFA  Course. Number-2 Squadron was adjudged the Champion Squadron.
On  the  occasion,  the chief guest  began  his  speech  showing  his  deep  respect  to  Bangabandhu  Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the greatest Bengali of all time, who dreamed of a modern Air Force. History bears the signature of the friendship between Bangladesh and India. "Kilo Flight" was born on September 28, 1971 on Indian soil and today it has become a modern three-dimensional Air Force, he said.
After that, he paid deep homage to the sacrifice of the heroic freedom fighters in the glorious Liberation War of Bangladesh. The Air Force Academy's state-of-the-art training, due to which cadets from different countries are undergoing training at the academy, continuous  contemporary activities and development initiatives  even  during the Covid-19 pandemic are exemplary, the Indian Air Chief mentioned. Finally, he wished the newly commissioned officers and thanked the Chief of Air Staff of Bangladesh Air Force.






« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Baufal Chairman Shahin suspended for marrying  under-aged girl
In absence of public transport on the first day of the newly imposed lockdown
Bangladesh Army Chief Gen SM Shafiuddin Ahmed hands over crest
President Parade of 78 BAFA Course held at Jashore
Imran’s aide made secret visit to Israel
Vaccine plus mask: WHO on delta plus
Lower court asked to submit report
HC refuses bail to three accused cops


Latest News
Nasir, Omi get bail
Health Minister pays no heed to corruption: GM Quader
BSF guns down Bangladeshi along Lalmonirhat border
Budget is implementable, will take B'desh one step forward: PM
Deal signed with WB for $300m to boost rural economy
Closure of schools, colleges extended till Jul 31
Ashoka Youth venturer Yusuf Munna recognized by the Diana Award
Khulna sees highest 32 deaths, 1,367 cases
Khokon hits out at Taposh after bank account freeze
Nigerian nabbed for sneaking into country
Most Read News
Ferdausi Rahman - unique blend of dignity and devotion
28 more Covid deaths recorded in a day in Khulna division
Govt approved LNG purchase
32 individuals, organisations get Bangabandhu agriculture awardPM gives Agriculture Award to 32 individuals, organisations
Jashore’s weaving industry on the verge of extinction
No movement pass to be allowed from July 1: Cabinet secy
Let Teesta project help people survive
Ban on passenger transport movement from today
Massive blast in city kills three, injures 50 others
ECNEC likely to pass cost-cut-revised dredger purchase project
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft