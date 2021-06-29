President Parade of 78 BAFA Course held at Jashore

The President Parade of 78 BAFA (Bangladesh Air Force Academy) Course of Bangladesh Air Force (BAF) was held at Jashore BAF Academy parade ground on Monday, according to an ISPR press release.

Indian Air Force Chief Marshal Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria attended the ceremony as chief guest, reviewed the smartly turned-out parade and took salute at the impressive march past, and handed over trophy, certificates and flying badges to the cadets.

Officer Cadet Mirza Hammad Bin Shihab was presented with the coveted "Sword of Honour" for his best all round performance in No 78 BAFA Course and Officer Cadet Md Sakib Ehsan received "Birsreshtho Matiur Rahman Trophy" for his best performance in Flying Training in No 78 BAFA Course. Officer Cadet Sumaita Zaman Nehar received "Chief of Air Staff Trophy" for his best all round performance in No 78 BAFA Course (Ground Branch). Officer Cadet Mirza Hammad Bin Shihab was presented "Commandants Trophy" for his best performance in General Service Training in No 78 BAFA Course. Number-2 Squadron was adjudged the Champion Squadron.

On the occasion, the chief guest began his speech showing his deep respect to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the greatest Bengali of all time, who dreamed of a modern Air Force. History bears the signature of the friendship between Bangladesh and India. "Kilo Flight" was born on September 28, 1971 on Indian soil and today it has become a modern three-dimensional Air Force, he said.

After that, he paid deep homage to the sacrifice of the heroic freedom fighters in the glorious Liberation War of Bangladesh. The Air Force Academy's state-of-the-art training, due to which cadets from different countries are undergoing training at the academy, continuous contemporary activities and development initiatives even during the Covid-19 pandemic are exemplary, the Indian Air Chief mentioned. Finally, he wished the newly commissioned officers and thanked the Chief of Air Staff of Bangladesh Air Force.









