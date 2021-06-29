Video
Tuesday, 29 June, 2021, 4:12 PM
Imran’s aide made secret visit to Israel

Published : Tuesday, 29 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 112

ISLAMABAD, June 28: A former aide of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan made a secret visit to Israel last November for meetings with foreign ministry officials and the then Mossad chief, according to an Israeli media report on Monday.
Sayed Zulfi Bukhari, a British Pakistani businessman who served as Khan's special assistant on overseas Pakistanis till May this year, conveyed a message from the Pakistani premier to Israeli foreign ministry officials and another message from Pakistan Army chief Gen Qamar Bajwa to then Israeli spy chief Yossi Cohen, Israel Hayom newspaper reported.     -HT


