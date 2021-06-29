Lower court asked to submit report

The High Court (HC) ON Monday asked the lower court to submit a report on a decision to grant ad-interim bail to Partha Gopal Banik, a suspended deputy inspector general (prisons) of Sylhet division, in a case filed over the recovery of Tk 80 lakh from his residence.

The lower court will have to explain in seven working days in a written explanation on which grounds the lower court granted bail to DIG Prisons Partha Gopal Banikthough.





