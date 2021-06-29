Video
Home Back Page

National Food and Nutrition Security Policy

Food Ministry unveils 10-yr plan to achieve objectives

Published : Tuesday, 29 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 153
Staff Correspondent

The government has unveiled its official decade-long plan of action for achieving the objectives of National Food and Nutrition Security Policy (NFNSP) along with the deadline of its results to be achieved by 2030.
The Food Ministry on Monday launched the decade-long plan prepared by its Food Planning and Monitoring Unit (FPMU) in collaboration with the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) of the United Nations (FAO).
The food and nutrition security policy was approved last year, aiming at ensuring that Bangladesh achieve its food and nutrition security-related 'Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)' and fulfil national and international commitments in this regard.
While addressing the programme, Food Minister Sadhan Chandra Majumder said that the policy was prepared aiming at ensuring safe food and nutrition for the country's people. The target was set for ensuring nutrition sensitive food system under the policy. Remarkable progress has already been achieved in ensuring the target for safe food and nutrition.
In his speech, FAO Country Representative Robert S Simpson said, "FAO supported the Ministry of Food to formulate the country's first ever integrated food and nutrition policy. The plan of action marks an important step to realising its wide ranging objectives that will help to improve access to safe and nutritious food for all citizens."
He thanked the European Union and USAID for continuing its financial commitment for achieving food and nutrition security in Bangladesh.
Bangladesh faces considerable food and nutrition security challenges for its current population of around 160 million, which is projected to reach more than 186 million by 2030, he added.
According to FAO, the emerging trends - including those exacerbated by the Covid-19 pandemic - comprise increasing income inequality, scarcity of agricultural labour, the adverse impact of climate change on food productivity and barriers to accessing safe and nutritious food.
The increasing incomes and urbanisation have led to some dietary diversification, but the rate has remained slow. Yet there are many positive trends, the FAO said.
According to FAO statement, the prevalence of undernourishment declined to 13 percent in 2019 from 21 percent a decade earlier. The child stunting, which reflects chronic malnutrition, has decreased by one third over the last 20 years.
It said that the country has broadly achieved self-sufficiency in a number of important foods. Rising incomes and declining incidence of poverty indicate that access to food has also improved over time.
Supporting the five policy objectives are, 17 strategies, 64 areas of intervention, and 275 short to long-term priority actions, it added.
Food Ministry Secretary Dr. Nazmanara Khanum chaired the meeting while FPMU Director General Shahidullah Faruqui, representatives from the ministry, other ministries and divisions and the stakeholders also attended the virtual event.


« PreviousNext »

