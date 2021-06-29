7,659 corona-affected people get service in 1 year

Sad Bin Kader Chowdhury, Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) central Organizing Secretary and former DUCSU leader has so far delivered oxygen cylinders to at least 7,659 Covid-19 affected people across the country in the last one year under the theme 'Waiting for a new dawn'.

Initially he took the initiative and started delivering the service with 12 oxygen cylinders on June 25 last year. Now they have more than 140 cylinders and 150 volunteers across the country. The service is available 24/7 hours and in 64 districts in the country.

Among the divisional cities, Dhaka, Mymensingh, Chattogram, Sylhet, Rajshahi, this service is delivered directly by the volunteers of the organization.

The service is available in Feni, Lakshipur, Cumilla, Cox's Bazar, Bogura, Sirajganj, Satkhira and Chapainawabganj.

Where there is no direct service, they send cylinders by courier or an ambulance that goes to that district.

The organization does not charge even any communication fare to send oxygen cylinders, let alone take any security money for cylinders. The service is delivered free of charge subject to the presence of a doctor's prescription.

About 20 of the volunteers and Sad Bin Kader Chowdhury's entire family were affected by the Corona outbreak but their service has never stopped.

Sad Bin Kader Chowdhury, the chief coordinator of Free Joy Bangla Oxygen Service, said they themselves go to the patient's door and deliver the service.

Sad said, "We try to introduce oxygen service in the districts where the infection is more prevalent."

Asked if anyone was cooperating financially or the source of the fund, Sad said they don't do any financial transactions.

"If someone gives us a product, we just accept it. If anyone wants to help with oxygen refill, we make him connect with the refill center. We discourage financial transactions. We provide an overview of Oxygen services once a month through social media," he said.







