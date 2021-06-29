Zead-al Malum a true patriot: ICSF

International Crimes Strategy Forum (ICSF) said late Advocate Zead-al Malum, Prosecutor of the International Crimes Tribunals (ICTs), was a true patriot, and a trusted comrade of the highest order.

"If there ever was a citizen of Bangladesh who deserved every civilian state honor for service to the nation, we believe it is Adv. Zead-al Malum. Those like us who had the honour and privilege to serve alongside him, will vouch for that without slightest hesitation," said the ICSF in a statement on Monday.

His steadfast resolve in ending the impunity of crimes committed in 1971 and his remarkable faith in the resulting justice process inspired many, it said.

"We, at the International Crimes Strategy Forum, are deeply saddened by his untimely demise. He had been a pillar of strength for the Tribunal, an ever vigilant sentinel who protected the ICT since day one with all he had against all adversities, conspiracies, and odds," ICSF said.

ICSF will organise an event to discuss Advocate Zead-Al Malum's contributions to the nation soon.

ICSF said a valiant freedom fighter, valued prosecutor of the ICT, former member of the central committee of Communist Party of Bangladesh (CPB), yet Adv. Zead-Al Malum never cared for recognition or glory. "He simply carried on with his mission and duties to history and the nation."

Advocate Zead-al Malum passed away on June 26.

His departure, ICSF said, is a loss to both the nation and the ICT that will forever remain irreparable.









