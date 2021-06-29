Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 29 June, 2021, 4:11 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Indian BSF kill Bangladeshi along Lalmonirhat border      
Home News

Mirpur's slum people growing vegetables, fruits using organic fertilizer

Published : Tuesday, 29 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 49
Staff Correspondent

Mirpur's slum people growing vegetables, fruits using organic fertilizer

Mirpur's slum people growing vegetables, fruits using organic fertilizer

Residents of Mirpur's Gudaraghat-Shahporan slum have been growing various vegetables and fruits surrounding their houses using organic fertilizer they produced with the support of a non-government development organization.
More than 7,000 people of the slum have been engaged with producing the fertilizers using their household wastes in the abandoned lands besides the city corporation built roads.
As the lands remained abandoned at 6 to 8 feet lower parts of the roads, they have been producing the fertilizers smoothly following the method they were trained by the volunteers of the NGO - the Resources Integration Center (RIC).
Monira Hossain, Project Coordinator of RIC, told this correspondent the slum people were facing huge problems with household wastes as no wastes van can enter the slum. As a result, the slum people were dropping the wastes here and there polluting the environment.
Considering the situation, RIC has taken steps to train up the people on producing organic fertilizer from the wastes. They are now growing health risk free vegetables and fruits using the fertilizer.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Mirpur's slum people growing vegetables, fruits using organic fertilizer
7 die of Covid-19, 300 more infected in Chattogram
New human species’ ‘Dragon Man’ is our closest ancestor: Scientists
Microsoft's Windows 11 will allow for Android apps
18 children killed in China school blaze
US House committee mulls sweeping China bill
Turks defend nature against Erdogan's development push
Britney Spears: ‘I just want my life back’


Latest News
Nasir, Omi get bail
Health Minister pays no heed to corruption: GM Quader
Indian BSF kill Bangladeshi along Lalmonirhat border
Budget is implementable, will take B'desh one step forward: PM
Deal signed with WB for $300m to boost rural economy
Closure of schools, colleges extended till Jul 31
Ashoka Youth venturer Yusuf Munna recognized by the Diana Award
Khulna sees highest 32 deaths, 1,367 cases
Khokon hits out at Taposh after bank account freeze
Nigerian nabbed for sneaking into country
Most Read News
Ferdausi Rahman - unique blend of dignity and devotion
28 more Covid deaths recorded in a day in Khulna division
Govt approved LNG purchase
32 individuals, organisations get Bangabandhu agriculture awardPM gives Agriculture Award to 32 individuals, organisations
Jashore’s weaving industry on the verge of extinction
No movement pass to be allowed from July 1: Cabinet secy
Let Teesta project help people survive
Ban on passenger transport movement from today
Massive blast in city kills three, injures 50 others
ECNEC likely to pass cost-cut-revised dredger purchase project
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft