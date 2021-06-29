

Mirpur's slum people growing vegetables, fruits using organic fertilizer

More than 7,000 people of the slum have been engaged with producing the fertilizers using their household wastes in the abandoned lands besides the city corporation built roads.

As the lands remained abandoned at 6 to 8 feet lower parts of the roads, they have been producing the fertilizers smoothly following the method they were trained by the volunteers of the NGO - the Resources Integration Center (RIC).

Monira Hossain, Project Coordinator of RIC, told this correspondent the slum people were facing huge problems with household wastes as no wastes van can enter the slum. As a result, the slum people were dropping the wastes here and there polluting the environment.

