DU campus turns into safe haven for drug addicts

The campus of Dhaka University has turned into a safe haven for drug dealers and abusers. After the death of a student of the university named Hafizur Rahman who cut his throat after having a drug, the authority conducted seven anti-drug operations on the campus and the adjoining areas.

At least 40 drug suppliers and addicts were arrested in those operations in the last one month.

Of them, 10 arrestees are current students of the university, and the others former students of the university and outsiders.

The arrestees were handed over to the Shahbagh Police Station.

According to the university authorities, the police took legal action against at least 20 drug addicts and suppliers. And the rest 20, who were indirectly involved in the illegal act, were released after contacting with their guardians and taking undertakings from them.

In the last operation on Saturday night, the university administration arrested seven people and handed over them to the Shahbagh Police Station. Of them, five were arrested from Teacher-Student Centre of the university and the two others were arrested in front of Shamsun Nahar hall.

Sources said, the floating people who stay at the university campus use their children, generally who are seen selling flowers, in supplying the drugs to the drug abusers.

The third gender people are also involved in the supply, said a source seeking anonymity.

Students of the university think if the university administration does not take strict position against such deviation immediately, more harmful incidents will take place in the future.

Various kinds of drugs are available in the campus and its surroundings.

In some places, the suppliers serve drug and smoke weed openly. If anyone tries to prevent, they become violent. Some days ago, a drug addict broke the glass of a car of proctorial body, throwing a stone while he was being arrested.

Specially, Teacher-Student Centre (TSC), Suhrawardy Udyan, Curzon Hall, DU Swimming Pool, Central Shaheed Minar, Fuller Road, Palashi and Mohsin Hall playground are the main places where drug addicts gather and consume drugs and weed.

A large number of the students of the university think the administration is not strict against such heinous deeds at campus.

Some students urge the university to accommodate dope test in the campus and to adopt student counselling.

Contacted, DU Proctor Prof AKM Golam Rabbani said, "We're always in a strict position against drug. So far, we've arrested at least 40 drug addicts and dealers in the last seven operations and handed them over to the police. We're always aware about the matter."

Prof Golam Rabbani said the number of students involved in drug dealings is decreasing compared to the previous two years.

"A section of students always try to save the drug addicts, though they are not involved directly," Prof Golam Rabbani said.

The proctor said the authority will take action against them as well.

He sought cooperation from all the concerned bodies of the university including running and former students, adding that students should quickly inform them if someone tries to sell or take drugs anywhere on the campus.

He also asked the students not to stay on the campus if one does not have any academic or emergency work as the university is closed and the infection rate of Covid-19 is increasing day by day.