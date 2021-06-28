SC extends all bail periods for four weeks

All the ad-interim orders delivered by the High Court including those regarding bails have been extended for the next four weeks due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic

Supreme Court Registrar General Md Ali Akbar issued a notification to this effect on Sunday.

The High Court orders that granted bail to accused for specific periods or granted ad-interim bail to accused on condition of their surrender to lower courts concerned in connection with the cases against them and the effectiveness of all other ad-interim orders have been extended for the next four weeks, the notification said.

The SC registrar general issued the notification in continuation of a similar notification he issued on May 2 and 30.

The Chief Justice in April this year decided to run the court functions across the country on a limited scale to prevent the surge of the Covid-19 pandemic.





