Monday, 28 June, 2021, 10:33 PM
Home Front Page

SC extends all bail periods for four weeks

Published : Monday, 28 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 249
Staff Correspondent

All the ad-interim orders delivered by the High Court including those regarding bails have been extended for the next four weeks due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic
Supreme Court Registrar General Md Ali Akbar issued a notification to this effect on Sunday.
The High Court orders that granted bail to accused for specific periods or granted ad-interim bail to accused on condition of their surrender to lower courts concerned in connection with the cases against them and the effectiveness of all other ad-interim orders have been extended for the next four weeks, the notification said.
The SC registrar general issued the notification in continuation of a similar notification he issued on May 2 and 30.
The Chief Justice in April this year decided to run the court functions across the country on a limited scale to prevent the surge of the Covid-19 pandemic.


