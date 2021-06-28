Video
Lockdown Announcement

Panic buying pushes commodity prices up

Published : Monday, 28 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 255
Mizanur Rahman

Panic buying has taken hold of people pushing up the prices of daily essentials in the city's kitchen markets after the announcement of 'strict shutdown'.
Prices of different vegetable increased by Tk 5-Tk 20 per kilogram (kg) in the city's kitchen markets on Sunday.
Trader said prices had risen for two reasons -the announcement of a 'strict lockdown' and less supply of goods from outside of Dhaka.
They said the market is already crowded as it is a weekly holiday. But on Saturday there were more shoppers in kitchen markets.
Asiyat Hossain, a grocer in Rampura Bazar, told the Daily Observer, "Buyers have been gathering     since morning. My close customers are buying rice, pulses, oil, salt, spices, garlic, onions and ginger in large quantities today," he said.
The seller said the price of the goods was the same as before.
Kamrul Islam, owner of Shah Ali Traders, Mirpur Section 1, told the Daily observer that sales had increased due to the announcement of lockdown. However, the price of the product has not increased much. The increase is due to less supply.
Buyers, on the other hand, say traders have taken advantage of the announcement of lockdown.
Earlier, the government imposed a 'strict lockdown' across the country from Monday to control Covid-19 infection. During this time, all government and private offices will be closed without emergency services and people will not be able to leave their homes without an emergency.
Apart from this, all vehicles will be closed except for transporting emergency goods. However, ambulances and vehicles for medical work will be able to move. The media will be free from lockdown.
Sufia Begum, a housewife who came to the market in Segun Bagicha kitchen market in the capital, told the Daily Observer prices of all raw materials had gone up. Green Chili was Tk 30 on Friday but it was Tk 50 per kg on Saturday. Other vegetables too are selling at higher prices today.
While visiting different kitchen markets in the capital this correspondent found that the outbreak of the Covid-19 virus had affected the daily commodity market even before imposition of the lockdown.
The price of potato has gone up by Tk 30 per kg, eggplant by Tk 60, black eggplant by Tk 60, white eggplant by Tk 50, patal by Tk 50 and barbati by Tk 60.
Besides, cucumbers are being sold at Tk 60 per kg, tomatoes at Tk 100, carrots at Tk 100, potatoes at Tk 30 and gourds at Tk 50 per kg.
Good quality Miniket rice is being sold at Tk 74-Tk 75 per kg at the retail market. This rice was sold for Tk 70-Tk 72 a kg before the budget or a month ago.
Similarly BR-28 rice is being sold at Tk 52-Tk 54 per kg, which was sold at Tk 48-Tk 50 earlier. Besides, among the coarse rice, gold variety rice is being sold at Tk 50-Tk 52 per kg, which was earlier sold at Tk 45-Tk 46.
Hilsa fish is being sold at a price of Tk 1200-Tk 1400 a kg. Hilsa fish weighing 600 grams is being sold at a price of Tk 1,000. Large shrimps are being sold at Tk 900 per kg.
Besides rui fish is being sold at Tk 330-Tk 360 per kg, katal at Tk 300-Tk 330 per kg, pangas at Tk 190-220, pabda at Tk  550-600, small tilapia at Tk 140-Tk 150 and large tilapia at Tk 190-Tk 200 per kg.
Broilers are being sold at Tk 180, beef at Tk 600 and layer chickens at Tk 260. And the golden chicken is being sold at Tk 260.


