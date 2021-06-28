RMG factories to remain open during lockdown: BGMEA

Apparel factories would remain out of the purview of "all-out lockdown" that will begin on July 1.

The decision was made at a high-level meeting on Saturday, President of BGMEA (Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association) Faruque Hassan said on Sunday.

Banks, ports and customs houses associated with the industries would also remain open during

the lockdown, the BGMEA chief said.

He requested all stakeholders to respect the government's decision, which is an attempt to bring down the rate of fatalities under control from the second wave of coronavirus now at its rise.

The BGMEA president hopes all parties should cooperate and strictly follow the government health guidelines.









