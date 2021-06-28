Bridge collapsed in Kuakata

A Tk 2.26 crore bridge under construction has collapsed at Dobhashipara in Kuakata on Sunday.

Locals said the bridge broke down as it was built on just two girders on either side with substandard construction materials without any pillar.

When contacted, Md. Mizanuzzaman, Assistant Engineer of Kuakata municipality told our correspondent that the construction work of the bridge slab was completed 4 weeks ago. The bridge collapsed shortly after the

removal of centering on Sunday morning.

Messrs. Syed Md. Sohail and Deep Enterprise who got tender of the bridge is learnt to have sold the work permit later to contractor Mamun.

Although the locals made repeated complaints to the concerned upazila engineer and the municipal mayor about the irregularity of the construction work at different phases, they cared little.

Kuakata Municipal Mayor Md Anwar Hawlader said, "An investigation team has been formed in this regard. If any evidence of negligence is found in the investigation, necessary actions will be taken against the concerned contractor."



