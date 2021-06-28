Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 28 June, 2021, 10:33 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Bridge collapsed in Kuakata

Published : Monday, 28 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 296
Staff Correspondent

A Tk 2.26 crore bridge under construction has collapsed at Dobhashipara in Kuakata on Sunday.
Locals said the bridge broke down as it was built on just two girders on either side with substandard construction materials without any pillar.  
When contacted, Md. Mizanuzzaman, Assistant Engineer of Kuakata municipality told our correspondent that the construction work of the bridge slab was completed 4 weeks ago. The bridge collapsed shortly after the
removal of centering on Sunday morning.
Messrs. Syed Md. Sohail and Deep Enterprise who got tender of the bridge is learnt to have sold the work permit later to contractor Mamun.
Although the locals made repeated complaints to the concerned upazila engineer and the municipal mayor about the irregularity of the construction work at different phases, they cared little.
Kuakata Municipal Mayor Md Anwar Hawlader said, "An investigation team has been formed in this regard. If any evidence of negligence is found in the investigation, necessary actions will be taken against the concerned contractor."


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
DU campus turns into safe haven for drug addicts
SC extends all bail periods for four weeks
Panic buying pushes commodity prices up
RMG factories to remain open during lockdown: BGMEA
Bridge collapsed in Kuakata
BPC seeks 47 acres of land for LPG Terminal at Matarbari
Pori Moni quizzed by Savar police
Procedure of HSC form fill-up suspended


Latest News
AL changing democratic structure: BNP
The word 'fleeing' revolves around Fakhrul’s mind: Hasan
Man fined Tk 50,000 for illegal sand lifting
Tk 45 lakh fish poisoned to death in Brahmanbaria
883 more Covid cases reported in Rajshahi division
Bangladeshis among 178 migrants rescued in Mediterranean
SC dismisses HC order related to hiring of 2,500 teachers
realme Buds Q2 earbuds with 20 hrs of playback
Unidentified man found dead in Meghna river
Damaged Mogbazar building may collapse at any time: Fire Service
Most Read News
Mathbaria Poura budget announced
Former UPDF member hacked dead in Khagrachhari
Making budget worker-friendly
Two women place a candle at a makeshift memorial of flowers
Dumuria road turns deplorable
UK Health Minister quits amid scandal
Our responsibilities to prevent Delta variant
Two back-to-back blasts rock Indian Air Force station at Jammu
Pakistan to seal border if Taliban take over Afghanistan: Imran
Rural urban exodus: A quandary of our economy
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft