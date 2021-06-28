BPC seeks 47 acres of land for LPG Terminal at Matarbari

CHATTOGRAM, Jun 27: The State-owned Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC) has applied to the Cox's Bazar district administration for acquisition of 47 acres of land for its LPG terminal in Matarbari Deep Sea Port area under Moheshkhali offshore Island.

BPC sources said they submitted the application for this purpose in April last.

When contacted, the Cox's Bazar administration Land Acquisition Department said the process for acquisition of those lands was now underway.

The Development Project Proposal (DPP) would be finalized after conducting a feasibility study, they said.

After acquisition of the required areas of land for the project, the feasibility study will begin.

BPC authority hoped that the acquisition of land might be completed within the current year.

The BPC decided to set up a LPG terminal at Moheshkhali in order to meet the growing needs of energy in the country.

Meanwhile, the Energy Ministry is hunting for a foreign financer for construction of a liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) terminal in Matarbari Deep Sea Port area as a joint venture project.

The project is now at the initial stage. The Ministry could not yet identify any foreign financer from abroad. During the current year, the financer can be available for the project.

The Ministry hoped that a foreign financer would be available within the current year of 2021.

After fixation of a financer, they would go for appointment of a consultant for the project.

Presently, the country needs around 1.0 million metric tonnes of LPG annually. The figure was 47,000 MT in 2009 and projected to reach 2.5 million MT by 2025.

LPG is currently imported through small and medium-sized vessels from Singapore or other nearest deep sea ports where large vessels are anchored. Once the Matarbari Deep Sea Port becomes operational, large vessels will be able to dock there.

According to the sources, three international consortiums led by two Japanese companies have already shown interest in this regard.





