

Pori Moni quizzed by Savar police

Abdullahil Kafi, Additional Superintendent of Police Dhaka District, said Pori along with some other people went to the police station at about 2:30pm on Sunday.

He said, "Former president of Uttara Club Ltd and real estate businessman Nasir Uddin and his friend Tuhin Siddique Omi were placed on a five-day remand under Savar police custody.

Pori Moni has been called to the police station to verify the information given by them."

On June 14, Pori Moni filed a case with Savar Police Station against businessman Nasir Uddin and five others on charges of attempted rape and murder.

She claimed Nasir and Omi wanted to rape and murder her when she visited Dhaka Boat Club on June 8.







