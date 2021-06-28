Video
Monday, 28 June, 2021
Home Front Page

Procedure of HSC form fill-up suspended

Published : Monday, 28 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 255
Staff Correspondent

The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education postponed registration operations for this year's Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSC) and equivalent exams, citing the country's rapidly deteriorating Covid-19 situation.
In a notice on Sunday,
the board said, "The form fill-up procedure has been suspended as the Covid-19 has taken a worrying turn. Next date will be announced in the future after reviewing the coronavirus situation.
Earlier, Dhaka Board in a notice on 25th June instructed the examinees to fill up the forms online for the exams by 11th July through due procedure.
Dhaka Education Board Controller of Examinations Prof Amirul Islam confirmed the matter on Sunday.
He said the form fill-up procedures of the HSC and equivalent examinations had been postponed as the coronavirus transmission was increasing at an alarming rate across the country.
The notice also mentioned that no test examinations will take place this time and the college authorities are instructed not to collect any fees in this regard.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, all public examinations, including HSC, have been suspended since last year.
In 2020, the government declared all HSC examinees passed and cleared their way to further academic advancement.
Despite the government announcing plans to reopen schools and colleges multiple times, the pandemic situation has thus far prevented them from doing so.
In such circumstances, HSC examinees were evaluated on the basis of their results in JSC and SSC exams last year so that they could pursue higher education.
Previously on June 13, Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni confirmed that plans were in the works to hold SSC and HSC exams with a shorter syllabus this year, but the government was also investigating other options.


