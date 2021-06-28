Govt scraps 10 coal-fired power projects to protect environ from ‘dirty fuel’

The government has cancelled 10 contracts out off 22 of coal-fired power projects to stop risky investment in power generation and protect the environment from 'dirty fuel.'

For the last one year, the government was working on the issue and listed 13 coal-fired power projects names into its "position paper on coal fired power projects" which was sent to the Prime Minister Office (PMO) seeking the PMO's approval for the final decision.

Following a series of meetings between the Power Division and PMO, the government has decided to discontinue 10 contracts of coal-fired power projects.

The proposed plants are Patuakhali (660X2) 1320 MW, Uttarbanga 1200 MW thermal plant, Mawa 522 MM, Dhaka 282 MW, Chattagram 282 MW, Khulna 565 MW, Maheshkhali 1320 MW, another Maheshkhali 1320 MW, Bangladesh-Singapore 700 MW and CPGCBL-Sumitomo 1200 MW power plant.

Unfortunately, it did not discuss the most controversial 1320 MW Rampal coal fired power project and other six mega coal fired power projects in the country.

For the last few months, the Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources was seeking the Prime Minister's approval to convert the listed 13 large coal power projects into clean liquefied natural gas (LNG) based plants. However, most of the listed projects would get a chance in the process, according to the Power Division.

"The government is taking many projects which are against the Paris Agreement and a major obstacle to attain the sustainable development goals (SDG) fully. Following this (cancellation of the projects) we could be able to give them (UNESCO) an understanding in the meeting in the next month in China that the government is shifting from its policy in power generation as these are bad projects," a senior official of the Power Division said.

"The government has dropped 10 coal-fired power plant projects as it failed to come into generation within their stipulated time frame," State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid said at a media briefing on Sunday.

All these scrapped projects were awarded to the private sector sponsors 5 to 10 years back as independent power producers (IPP), and the government signed contracts with these IPPs to purchase electricity under a long term contract of 20 years.

Earlier, the government is set to announce a climate friendly power generation policy in 'Mujib Barsha' through scrapping its plan to produce power from 13 coal-based projects having a total capacity of generating 13,000 megawatts of electricity.

"Bangladesh has decided to reduce carbon emissions from transport, power, and industrial sectors down to 5 per cent by 2030 (as Paris Agreement in which Bangladesh is a signatory), however, our Prime Minister is committed to implement it," the State Minister earlier said.

"We did not see any adverse impacts of the cancellation over the power supply to the national grid as some alternative plants we have in our hand, we have some projects in our hand (under construction) which would generate electricity to meet the demands," Nasrul said.

After revised adjustments in the plan, finally the national grid will have 13,313 MW of surplus electricity by 2041. There will be no problem with power supply to meet the demands, he added.

He said the upcoming PSMP will give a special thrust on renewable energy promotion in future planning of electricity to fulfill the country's commitment to the Climate Vulnerable Forum (CVF) as Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is currently the chair of the organisation.

"We have pledged to the CVF to generate 40 per cent electricity from renewable sources by 2041", said Nasrul.

Nasrul said some newspapers earlier published a list of the cancelled plants but that was not a correct one.

Sustainable and Renewable Energy Development Authority (Sreda) has been given responsibility to prepare a roadmap to achieve the goal.

"Sreda has already started work on the issue," he added, informing that a significant portion of renewable energy will be imported from Nepal and Bhutan.

"We're going to sign a final deal with Nepal to import hydro power from an Indian company's generation plant in Nepal," he said.

Discussions are going on with both Nepal and Bhutan to set up hydro power plants there under bipartite or tripartite arrangement, he noted.

The State Minister said there is also a plan to increase import of LNG to set up more gas-based power plants across the country.

"We want to take a gas pipeline to south-western and northern regions including Gopalganj through Padma Bridge," he said.





