Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 28 June, 2021, 10:32 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Global politics affecting vaccine supply: Momen

Published : Monday, 28 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 258
Diplomatic Correspondent

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen has said global politics is affecting vaccine supply.
Bangladesh demands Covid-19 vaccines to be a public good and its technology should be shared and available to all countries to produce it at an affordable price, he said.
"But we have discovered with awe and disappointment
that global politics and power nexus have the overpowering dominance over the global society," he said at a webinar yesterday.
He was addressing at a webinar event titled 'Revisiting Contemporary Peace and Security Challenges in the South Asian Region' attended by diplomats, academics, and government officials.
Bangladesh Institute of International and Strategic Studies (BIISS) organized the webinar.
Momen is skeptical if procuring vaccines would be smooth at all, saying that bilateral cooperation is not the only deciding factor, but there are issues of global politics affecting vaccine supply.
Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen has said the South Asian nations should receive their shares of Covid-19 vaccines and that too without any strings attached.
"Due to the sudden sweep over of Covid-19 cases in neighboring countries, it is imperative," he said.
Momen raised his voice demanding that all countries should produce it at an affordable price saying that the South Asia must receive their share of the vaccines without any strings attached.
"In addition, we demand Covid-18 vaccines to be a public good, and its technology should be shared and available to all countries to produce it at an affordable price."
At the webinar, he said the pandemic illustrated that political leaders, scientists, and citizens cannot operate in isolation during health crises rather health emergencies must be viewed as global security crises that require coordination and cooperation among all stakeholders.
He called for stronger regional and international cooperation to mitigate the impacts of the pandemic and for the subsequent rebuilding phase.
Bangladesh is currently struggling to get vaccines since India halted the export of AstraZeneca vaccines in February after the Serum Institute of India supplied only 7 million of the 30 million contracted.
The country then initiated imports from China and Russia while requesting the UK, US, Canada, and Australia for help.
China has independently gifted 11 lakh doses of Sinopharm and the US has thus far contributed 1 lakh 600 Pfizer doses under Covax.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
DU campus turns into safe haven for drug addicts
SC extends all bail periods for four weeks
Panic buying pushes commodity prices up
RMG factories to remain open during lockdown: BGMEA
Bridge collapsed in Kuakata
BPC seeks 47 acres of land for LPG Terminal at Matarbari
Pori Moni quizzed by Savar police
Procedure of HSC form fill-up suspended


Latest News
AL changing democratic structure: BNP
The word 'fleeing' revolves around Fakhrul’s mind: Hasan
Man fined Tk 50,000 for illegal sand lifting
Tk 45 lakh fish poisoned to death in Brahmanbaria
883 more Covid cases reported in Rajshahi division
Bangladeshis among 178 migrants rescued in Mediterranean
SC dismisses HC order related to hiring of 2,500 teachers
realme Buds Q2 earbuds with 20 hrs of playback
Unidentified man found dead in Meghna river
Damaged Mogbazar building may collapse at any time: Fire Service
Most Read News
Mathbaria Poura budget announced
Former UPDF member hacked dead in Khagrachhari
Making budget worker-friendly
Two women place a candle at a makeshift memorial of flowers
Dumuria road turns deplorable
UK Health Minister quits amid scandal
Our responsibilities to prevent Delta variant
Two back-to-back blasts rock Indian Air Force station at Jammu
Pakistan to seal border if Taliban take over Afghanistan: Imran
Rural urban exodus: A quandary of our economy
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft