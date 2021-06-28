Global politics affecting vaccine supply: Momen

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen has said global politics is affecting vaccine supply.

Bangladesh demands Covid-19 vaccines to be a public good and its technology should be shared and available to all countries to produce it at an affordable price, he said.

"But we have discovered with awe and disappointment

that global politics and power nexus have the overpowering dominance over the global society," he said at a webinar yesterday.

He was addressing at a webinar event titled 'Revisiting Contemporary Peace and Security Challenges in the South Asian Region' attended by diplomats, academics, and government officials.

Bangladesh Institute of International and Strategic Studies (BIISS) organized the webinar.

Momen is skeptical if procuring vaccines would be smooth at all, saying that bilateral cooperation is not the only deciding factor, but there are issues of global politics affecting vaccine supply.

"Due to the sudden sweep over of Covid-19 cases in neighboring countries, it is imperative," he said.

At the webinar, he said the pandemic illustrated that political leaders, scientists, and citizens cannot operate in isolation during health crises rather health emergencies must be viewed as global security crises that require coordination and cooperation among all stakeholders.

He called for stronger regional and international cooperation to mitigate the impacts of the pandemic and for the subsequent rebuilding phase.

Bangladesh is currently struggling to get vaccines since India halted the export of AstraZeneca vaccines in February after the Serum Institute of India supplied only 7 million of the 30 million contracted.

The country then initiated imports from China and Russia while requesting the UK, US, Canada, and Australia for help.

China has independently gifted 11 lakh doses of Sinopharm and the US has thus far contributed 1 lakh 600 Pfizer doses under Covax.







