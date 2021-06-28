Ban on passenger transport movement from today



Mawa Ferry Terminal on the Padma River sees crowding of people heading for their home in different districts on Sunday as many people are leaving the capital and surrounding areas ahead of the lockdown. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Under this notification, all passenger transport services except goods carrying vehicles and rickshaws will remain suspended under strong surveillance of law enforcement agencies.

All shopping malls, markets, tourist centres, resorts, community centres and entertainment centres will be closed with food shops, hotels and restaurants remaining open on 'Online Take Way Only' basis from 8 am to 8 pm. Government and non-government offices and institutions will have to provide transports to ensure the attendance of the required number of employees only.

Health Minister Zahid Maleque while talking to reporters at a press conference at the Health Ministry on Sunday said members of the police, BGB and army will be deployed for implementing the lockdown.

He said, "We now have enough preparations to treat corona patients. Even after that, lockdown is imposed to overcome the crisis. Around 12,000 to 15,000 beds including 1600 beds with high flow nozzles are dedicated for corona patients. There is enough oxygen and no shortage of medicine. We have to bring the sudden rise of corona under control now."

"If we can't control the corona, our capacity could go down and the economy will also be severely damaged," he added.

Considering the current devastating effect of Coronavirus infection, five new conditions have been included in addition to all previous restrictions effective from 6:00am on Monday to 6:00 am on Thursday for the next three days.







