Monday, 28 June, 2021, 10:32 PM
Country records highest 119 Covid-19 deaths

5,268 more infected in one day

Published : Monday, 28 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 285
Staff Correspondent

The country on Sunday witnessed the highest Covid-19 death as 119 patients had died from the virus in the last 24 hours ending at 8:00am taking the death toll to 14,172.
As many as 5,268 new cases were also detected during the time, bringing the number of cases to 888,406.
Besides, 3,249 patients were declared free of Covid-19 during the last 24 hours with a 90.51 percent recovery rate, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
A total of 24,400 samples were tested in 554 labs across the country in the past 24 hours.
The day's infection rate stood at 21.59 percent and the overall mortality rate at 1.60 percent.
Among the latest day's victims, 75 were men and 44 were women. Of the victims, 113 died in different hospitals across the country while four at home. Besides, two more died on the way to hospital.
Khulna Division reported the highest number of 32 deaths in the country followed by Dhaka where 24 people died of the virus in a single day.
Chattogram and Rajshahi witnessed 22 deaths each, Ranpur nine, Sylhet five, Mymensingh three and Barishal Division two.
The Covid-19 victims' gender breakdown shows that 10,118 of the total deceased across the country were men and 4,054 were women.
The country's maiden cases were reported on March 8 last year and the first death from the virus was reported on March 18.  
Meanwhile, the fast spreading coronavirus claimed more than 3,934,000 lives and infected as many as 181,640,000 people across the world till Sunday afternoon, according to Worldometer.
As many as 166,150,000 people have recovered from Covid-19 which has spread
to 220 countries.
The novel coronavirus broke out in China's Wuhan city in late December 2019 and quickly spread throughout the world, becoming a pandemic in less than three months.


